Bloomberg News’ Supreme Court reporter Greg Stohr is reporting Monday that the Supreme Court has said it will consider letting states prosecute illegal immigrants for identity theft if they use stolen Social Security numbers.

OK, we’re going to get right to why this is relevant:

Trending

And if they’re considering allowing prosecution at the state level … then states are probably considering not prosecuting it as identity theft. Looking at you, California.

Go Kansas!

And now, all of the people scratching their heads over why this is even a thing:

Consider how many people don’t even consider it a crime to be in the United States illegally … it would be nice to think states would prosecute identity theft by “undocumented immigrants.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: federalidentity theftillegal aliensprosecutionSocial SecurityStateSupreme CourtUndocumented