There are a lot of people who call the Southern Poverty Law Center a hate group, and the organization with over a half-billion dollars in assets sure doesn’t have a lot to say about the sudden firing of the man who co-founded the group in 1971. So how does a group like the SPLC amass that sort of revenue? Guess that “hate map” it maintains brings in a lot of cash.

We won’t say we were surprised to see the SPLC jump on President Trump’s comments following the terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand that left 49 dead, nor were we surprised to see it take one line out of context; at least the video shows the full remark.

Reporter: "Do you see white nationalism as a rising threat around the world?" Trump: "I don't really." We saw a nearly 50% increase in white nationalist hate groups between 2017 and 2018. https://t.co/LMTb73Nxzt pic.twitter.com/8rVhQKHRfW — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) March 15, 2019

Why did the Southern Poverty Law Center not include Trump's full quote? Trump said: "I don’t really. I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems.” https://t.co/TNmyORtVmh — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 18, 2019

Sad state of affairs when a once worthwhile organization fails to include the entire statement made by the President, which entirely refutes the implication made here.@splcenter, divisive and sadly, hateful. https://t.co/8F3q77Dmbi — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 18, 2019

Divisive? Hateful? Did someone call Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? No? ‘Cause she’s here anyway.

White supremacists committed the largest # of extremist killings in 2017. What the President is saying here: “if you engage in violent acts of white supremacy, I will look the other way.” Understand that this is deliberate. This is why we can’t afford to sit on the sidelines. https://t.co/yUwUXzhBoE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 18, 2019

Wow, the largest number of extremist killings in 2017? The world’s kind of a big place. Is she sure about that?

You are the most intellectually dishonest person on Twitter — SteveDave (@iSteve_Dave) March 18, 2019

Pretty sure those words never came out of his mouth but okayyyyyy — Payton Kerlee (@PaytonKerlee) March 18, 2019

Are we listening at the same video ?? Or wtf ?? — Elena María Navarro 🇺🇸🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@ElenaMaraNavar2) March 18, 2019

did he actually say that? why would you use quotation marks if that isn't what he's actually literally saying AOC? BTW its absolutely disgusting that politicians like yourself will use a tragedy like this for political gain to point fingers at your opponents. #Shame — Born Alive✞🇨🇦🇺🇸🇮🇱† (@bornalive2) March 18, 2019

Punctuation has always been an issue on Twitter, but this was a really poor use of quotation marks. 🙄 — Jessie (@jetset1919) March 18, 2019

Another shitty tweet by @AOC. Stop attacking our president, misquoting him, and stop trying to cause an even greater divide in this country. Get off of twitter and go do something more useful with your life please. — Lauren (@Lrizz729) March 19, 2019

Where’s Jussie? — TJ Donohue (@DonohueTJ) March 19, 2019

1. FACT CHECK: You/@AOC fail(s) to put any context into your claim that White Supremacists committed majority of extremist killings in 2017. In the U.S., White Supremacists were responsible for 18 extremist killings in 2017, which in general had low amount of extremist killings — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) March 18, 2019

Here's 2017 you clown ( stick to losing jobs for NYC you're better at that than even DeBlasio) https://t.co/o4EDdWasRT — Robotsky (@Conunderground) March 19, 2019

.005% of murders in this country are extremist motivated. We all want that number at 0 but it’s NOT that common and we’re NOT a country filled with white supremacists… it’s just not true. — A Semi-Pro's Pro (@SpencerTalks) March 19, 2019

I know that it's really hard for you to not sound so damn ignorant but you can't help it. If you want to push your false narratives you should make sure that there's not more to them pic.twitter.com/6YKk6nGn3p — Botyler2014 (@botyler2014) March 19, 2019

“White supremacists committed the largest # of extremist killings in 2017.” You’re joking right? You can’t be talking about internationally. But you’re taking an international incident and correlating it with a regional “issue”? LOL. Strong work — David Gilliam (@squirt7108) March 19, 2019

Cite your sources. The question was about the rise of white supremecist violence in the WORLD and any list for 2017 shows 99%+ of the number of attacks and related deaths in the world that year to be jihadist/islamic extremist related. — Rikki Tikki Savvy (@nemononicon) March 19, 2019

I'm assuming that includes the entire planet with countries like Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, all of Europe — Richard Look (@oldskibum4) March 18, 2019

A report by think-tank the Institute for Global Change estimates that Islamic extremist ideology was behind 84,000 deaths across 66 countries in 2017. 22,000 estimated to be civilians. 7,841 documented instances of Islamist attacks in that year alone. https://t.co/fBaob96R4r — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 18, 2019

Cities With The Most Murders / Extremist Killings

1: Los Cabos, Mexico

2: Caracas, Venezuela

3: Acapulco, Mexico

4: Natal, Brazil

5: Tijuana, Mexico

6: La Paz, Mexico

7: Fortaleza, Brazil

8: Ciudad Victoria, Mexico

9: Ciudad Guyana, Venezuela

10: Belem, Brazil

I hate violence. — Brian Odegaard (@BrianOdegaard) March 18, 2019

From what I have read (only in USA, worldwide it is no contest) Islamic terrorists have killed more since 2001 than right wing terrorists. One year doesn't erase the dozens of lone wolf Islamic attacks since 2001. — Saul Goodman (@amazon_sucks_) March 18, 2019

Not only that but Islamic extremists in Africa kill thousands of Christians in their native countries. That’s an extremist crime like what’s happening in Nigeria but no one mentions that. — Justin Serls (@JustinSerls) March 19, 2019

Wow! @AOC, #CNN has taught you well. Only using partial quotes and making up quotes all together just to continue to push the divide in this country. You are learning fast. — Cronk (@chad_cronk) March 18, 2019

I’d love to know the source of your statistics. Killings by white people aren’t automatically “white supremacist” killings, and I’m curious where this information has come from. You do love to divide the nation into little sub categories and make generalizations about them. — Fenn (@Fenn42132758) March 18, 2019

Not even close — American Badass Biker (@Lone_Wolf_Inc) March 19, 2019

I like to quote fallacies and use left wing rhetoric in order to further influence my career. — Timothy Quarles (@TimQ13) March 19, 2019

The Russian bots are heavy on AOCs page — Alonzo Lopez (@AlonzoL24352694) March 19, 2019

Yeah, shut up you bots.

It’s a good thing Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t have any anti-Semites around her to concern herself with.

