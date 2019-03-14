The Southern Poverty Law Center, which has taken it upon itself to “map” hate groups, hate speech, and general wrongthink across the country and is frequently cited by lazy journalists, has fired its co-founder, Morris Dees, and is declining to explain why.

The Montgomery Advertiser shares what it knows, which isn’t all that much:

Dees, 82, co-founded the Montgomery-based organization in 1971.

SPLC President Richard Cohen said in a statement Dees’ dismissal was effective on Wednesday, March 13.

“As a civil rights organization, the SPLC is committed to ensuring that the conduct of our staff reflects the mission of the organization and the values we hope to instill in the world,” Cohen said in the emailed statement. “When one of our own fails to meet those standards, no matter his or her role in the organization, we take it seriously and must take appropriate action.”

We have no evidence of this whatsover, but the whole thing does have a #MeToo ring about it.

Speaking of poverty, the SPLC was in the news earlier this same week with word that it had amassed over a half-billion dollars in assets, $121 million of which is parked offshore. And this is after a fall in revenue from the previous year.

Trending

Last summer, the SPLC agreed to pay a $3.375 million settlement for adding Maajid Nawaz to its “Field Guide to Anti-Muslim Extremists,” and that opened the floodgates to dozens of lawsuits by groups who consider themselves unfairly branded as hate groups and extremists.

Funny you should ask.

Check these out:

Come on, SPLC — you just fired one of your founders. Give us some dirt.

Any journalists interested in looking into the group they cite whenever there’s a story on right-wing hate groups to be written?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: co-founderconductfiredhalf-billionMorris DeesrevenuesSouthern Poverty Law CenterSPLC