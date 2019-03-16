When we first heard about this, we thought it was both outrageous and impossible: still smarting, apparently, over Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016, Colorado decided it would fix that whole Electoral College “problem” by waiting until the national popular vote had been tallied, and then awarding all the state’s electors to the popular vote winner.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law, so if you live in Colorado, there’s really no point in voting in 2020; the other 49 states will be deciding who “won” your state regardless of which candidate had more votes in the state. That should make it really interesting if Candidate A wins Colorado’s popular vote, but Candidate B wins the national popular vote; there was no point in Colorado voting.

This is unreal …

All because Hillary was such a terrible candidate she couldn’t beat Donald Trump.

