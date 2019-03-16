When we first heard about this, we thought it was both outrageous and impossible: still smarting, apparently, over Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016, Colorado decided it would fix that whole Electoral College “problem” by waiting until the national popular vote had been tallied, and then awarding all the state’s electors to the popular vote winner.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law, so if you live in Colorado, there’s really no point in voting in 2020; the other 49 states will be deciding who “won” your state regardless of which candidate had more votes in the state. That should make it really interesting if Candidate A wins Colorado’s popular vote, but Candidate B wins the national popular vote; there was no point in Colorado voting.

JUST IN: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bill that would award Colorado’s electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote for president https://t.co/IwloAPcq4U — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) March 15, 2019

No need to vote for a president then… we are going to let cities with a higher population do that for us. — HockeyGamer (@achsdu17) March 15, 2019

Welcome to Socialism — Cheryl (@SunSolarwear) March 16, 2019

What this means is that now the large population centers of New York, New Jersey, Chicago and California will now determine who the next president of the United States will be. The votes from Colorado will no longer matter. We should cancel the elections in Colorado. — Saint Bill (@denverbillp) March 16, 2019

#Stupid

Why would we want to give our votes to the most popular? What if CO didn't want to go the way of the most popular? — Chill-Bill (@ChillBill_CO) March 15, 2019

Way to sign away the votes of the entire state of Colorado to California & New York — Carol Rempp (@carolrempp) March 16, 2019

who's gonna tell him there's no such thing in the constitution as a "national popular vote?" — ruffsterjohn (@ruffsterjohn) March 15, 2019

An absolute travesty. And Colorado voters voted him in! — amerrick (@amerrick) March 16, 2019

Where is the recall petition, I will sign it — trojoe (@davrack) March 16, 2019

This is wrong. This should have gone to the voters. — Sandy Nelson (@sksnelson) March 16, 2019

I can't fathom that something this important doesn't require a vote? — Cmurph (@CaseyMu17368052) March 16, 2019

This so wrong. — Mark McNeely (@cannainsur) March 16, 2019

People/states like Wyoming will never even see a person campaign. They won’t matter. At all. The electoral college is set up to ensure everyone in our country has enough say to matter. — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 𝓡𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓮 𝓙𝓸𝓷𝓮𝓼 (@LisaReneeJones) March 16, 2019

How embarrassing! Does anyone in @CODemocrats read the founders rationale for the electoral college? What stunning ignorance. This will never go into law. — [email protected] (@TomShirk) March 16, 2019

But isn’t the whole reason for the electoral college so that this wouldn’t happen? 😂 So that the small rural areas of a state have an equal voice to the big cities in government? — Jacob Furmaga (@jacob_furmaga) March 15, 2019

Evidently a growing segment of the population want LA, Bay Area, Chicago, NYC, and Boston to tell the rest of us who the president is going to be. — Lynn Owen Ault II (@LynnOAult) March 16, 2019

Polis just declared war — Barry Land (@blgolfman) March 16, 2019

Can’t wait to see his face when national voter ID gets enacted. — The Late Patriot🇺🇸 (@HaikuFu) March 16, 2019

Meh, constitution. This state is heading toward a socialist permanent class. See San Francisco. — Lisa (@yoshiminder) March 16, 2019

WORST IDEA EVER! Thanks for making our votes worthless. — James Holmes (@jamesholmesdds) March 16, 2019

Our constitution just got a wet Willie from our state Senate and our Governor. Maybe the emergency's not down south on the border but right here. — That'sJustDumb (@donhead2) March 16, 2019

This is what you get when you elect socialists to office. Unconstitutional! Thanks voters! — Mike (@Rhiker1) March 15, 2019

This is what happens when we give too much power to one party. Get ready for Colorado to become California now. Multiple taxes attached to gasoline. Property taxes off the charts. Their next mission is ending Tabor, the citizens right to approve taxes. Say bye to that too. — Arabelle King (@king_arabelle) March 15, 2019

This will be an exciting lawsuit. — Jacob Bullard (@JacobLBullard) March 15, 2019

Wow. What has Colorado become. What a shame. — Tony Snow (@Snow1870) March 15, 2019

Calirado — Keith Bittner (@bittner_keith) March 15, 2019

This is unreal …

Similar legislation has been enacted by the blue-states of New York, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Washington, Rhode Island, Vermont, Hawaii, and Washington D.C. https://t.co/NliuArVxpc — KOAA News5 (@KOAA) March 15, 2019

All because Hillary was such a terrible candidate she couldn’t beat Donald Trump.

