Sen. Bernie Sanders, who owns three homes and spent $300,000 on private jets for a nine-day cross-country campaign swing, does a lot of talking about climate change; in fact, he’s compared it to war, saying we need to fight it “as if it were a devastating military attack against the United States and the entire planet.”

So good luck to 2020 hopeful Gov. Jay Inslee, who so far has made climate change the centerpiece of his campaign. We have a couple of polls that might interest him. The first is that recent Des Moines Register poll where he managed to capture one vote out of 400 people polled, and this one posted recently by David Axelrod:

In new Pew Poll, climate change falls to the bottom of concerns voters believe @realDonaldTrump and Congress should focus on in 2019.

It may be the greatest gap between public sentiment and the catastrophic stakes of inaction we’ve seen since the isolationism of the 1930s. pic.twitter.com/jGqtqg0Z85 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 25, 2019

So, please, Democrats, be like Inslee and go all-in on climate change in 2020.

Gov. Jay Inslee: "We need to understand the scale and scope of this challenge and there is only one salvation and that is to defeat climate change. We have to go right at our enemy and that's the enemy we have to defeat." pic.twitter.com/gLYd853uB2 — The Hill (@thehill) March 12, 2019

“There is only one salvation.”

"Salvation". This is a religious cult. — ✌Brian Holan✌ (@brian_holan) March 12, 2019

"Salvation" Yup…climate change is the new religion of the progressive left-wing — Rene Flores Sr (@67Sr) March 12, 2019

Tell me again it's not a religion… — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) March 12, 2019

It really is true: Progressivism is just a Christian heresy. — John Rodriguez (@tgstk714) March 12, 2019

This is something a cultist would say. — DJ (@DJNYified) March 12, 2019

Stop with the absurd rhetoric, Jay. Just stop. — Michael 🌲 (@mhendr61) March 12, 2019

Ridiculous — NotoriousBob (@NotoriousBob5) March 12, 2019

Says the guy who has done his best to ruin the economy of Washington state… please Jay just stop talking! — Warhawk76 (@YT_Warhawk76) March 12, 2019

A guy who flies all over the world so he can run for president to fight climate change. Washington state democrats….(facepalm) — dude ex machina #WalkAway (@donbcivil) March 12, 2019

Defeat climate change!? Really? Do you have any idea how stupid that comment is. Ice ages, continental glaciation, medieval warm period, The forces of natures are immense and we are puny. — oldaggie84 (@oldaggie84) March 12, 2019

So we are going to declare war on China, India and Russia- some of the biggest polluters on the planet? I’ll notify the 101st and 82nd Airborne units. — TonynTennessee (@TennesseeTonyn) March 12, 2019

Yes. We should attack the sun. — Will Haraway (@HarawayWill) March 12, 2019

Blather 'til lathered, repeat. — William Gaines (@WilliamFGaines) March 12, 2019

Is he some relation of Romney? Why do these people all look and act alike? Thank God for President Trump. — Kevin Walsh (@KevinWalsh1956) March 12, 2019

Inslee is an idiot. — Clyde Boyd (@CABO92399) March 12, 2019

It’ll be fun to see Inslee on the debate stage with 48 other candidates all trying to outdo each other on climate change hysteria.

