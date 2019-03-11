Here’s some news from CNN that we actually believe:

More than 2,000 people in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody are being quarantined amid an outbreak of mumps and other diseases https://t.co/tQTiILukFd — CNN (@CNN) March 11, 2019

That is concerning. Let’s check in with The Resistance to see how they’re reacting:

This is a Neo Nazi death camp. — Trinitydawn🍒 (@shelbyricher) March 11, 2019

Genocide. Repeat it with me filthy MAGAts. “I’m a supporter of genocide on US soil.” GENOCIDE. — BeyondThePalin (@BeyondThePalin) March 11, 2019

Wouldnt be suprised if ice agents were giving them infected blankets at this point. — ❄❄❄Kevin Cowger❄❄❄ (@Natterforme) March 11, 2019

Or, just maybe, they’re lucky to be in custody in the United States where they’ll receive proper medical care.

CNN reports:

More than 2,000 people in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody are being quarantined amid an outbreak of mumps and other diseases. The numbers of immigrants in custody with a contagious diseases has spiked in the past year. For the previous two years, the agency has not encountered a single case of mumps among its detainees. “As of March 7, 2019, there was a total of 2,287 detainees cohorted for exposure to a detainee with a contagious condition,” said ICE spokesperson Brendan Raedy in a statement. In the past 12 months, there have been health investigations at 51 ICE detention facilities for mumps, chickenpox and influenza, according to Raedy. There have been 236 reported cases of mumps, with another 16 suspected cases during this time period.

This reminds of the stories coming out of the overcrowded and unsanitary refugee camps set up in Mexico to handle the massive South American caravan making its way to the United States. Mexican officials found four cases of chickenpox, and aid workers said they were dealing with lice and nit infestations as well as many respiratory infections.

But yeah, it’s the Trump administration giving people in ICE custody mumps, chickenpox, and influenza.

That’s where the emergency is on the border, it’s health! @realDonaldTrump @potus — E Cooper (@EECJONES) March 11, 2019

Build the wall — GacWell (@gac_well) March 11, 2019

Maybe we should bring them in and provide free healthcare to all! #buildthewall — Frank C (@cascarf) March 11, 2019

But … there is no border emergency, amirite? — Big Jay (@BiggestJay2050) March 11, 2019

THAT'S the national emergency! Putting kids and elderly at risk by allowing unvaccinated immigrants into this country. — Continuum (@AdriftSWVA) March 11, 2019

And this is not a crisis? @GavinNewsom — Chas Connelly (@chasconnelly) March 11, 2019

Build the wall! Thousands of people are quarantined for diseases that have been eradicated in the US. Illegal aliens are putting America at risk. Even @CNN is reporting this now, so it must be serious. — USCombatVeteran (@USCombatVet) March 11, 2019

I'm so glad we're getting these diseases back that we almost eradicated in western society 100 years ago. — Matt Banner (@MattBanner8) March 11, 2019

But Dems have said repeatedly that none of those people were a threat to our safety…. — Nick Titan (@nicktitanmill) March 11, 2019

Give these people adequate care and ship them back. We can do the 3rd world a favor and send them back healthy. This is a gift to those countries. — Jake Downey (@JakeDowney44) March 11, 2019

But let’s open our borders and let the illegals into our country. #BuildTheWall — Monty Green (@ogilville1) March 11, 2019

No emergency just release them. — emey (@Skoot62) March 11, 2019

They should all be allowed to relocate in sanctuary cities. Leftists will accept them with open arms. — Cotter Dave. international backpacker (@DaveCotter4) March 11, 2019

Somehow the liberals will find a way to blame this on Trump. SMH — Karyn Melligan, Ph.D. (@karynmelligan) March 11, 2019

Yep; see above.

Important note:

More than 2,000 are afflicted which means thousands more have yet to show symptoms – but will, depending on disease gestation timetable.

MUMPS is 2-3 weeks following exposure. They'll be in your town soon. https://t.co/agkSoBu2vF — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) March 11, 2019

ICE told CNN that “comprehensive medical care is provided to everyone in custody, including access to nurses, physicians, and to 24-hour emergency care.”

