Here’s some news from CNN that we actually believe:

That is concerning. Let’s check in with The Resistance to see how they’re reacting:

Or, just maybe, they’re lucky to be in custody in the United States where they’ll receive proper medical care.

CNN reports:

More than 2,000 people in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody are being quarantined amid an outbreak of mumps and other diseases.

The numbers of immigrants in custody with a contagious diseases has spiked in the past year. For the previous two years, the agency has not encountered a single case of mumps among its detainees.

“As of March 7, 2019, there was a total of 2,287 detainees cohorted for exposure to a detainee with a contagious condition,” said ICE spokesperson Brendan Raedy in a statement.

In the past 12 months, there have been health investigations at 51 ICE detention facilities for mumps, chickenpox and influenza, according to Raedy.

There have been 236 reported cases of mumps, with another 16 suspected cases during this time period.

This reminds of the stories coming out of the overcrowded and unsanitary refugee camps set up in Mexico to handle the massive South American caravan making its way to the United States. Mexican officials found four cases of chickenpox, and aid workers said they were dealing with lice and nit infestations as well as many respiratory infections.

Trending

But yeah, it’s the Trump administration giving people in ICE custody mumps, chickenpox, and influenza.

Yep; see above.

ICE told CNN that “comprehensive medical care is provided to everyone in custody, including access to nurses, physicians, and to 24-hour emergency care.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNcustodydiseaseICEmumpsquarantinethousands