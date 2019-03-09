Lawyers for Covington Catholic High School have already sued The Washington Post for $250 million, and it looks like CNN is next in line for its reporting on Covington student Nick Sandmann and his confrontation with fake Vietnam veteran Nathan Philips.

Lawyer L. Lin Wood discussed his decision to sue CNN with Mark Levin during an interview that will air on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” Sunday night:

“CNN was probably more vicious in its direct attacks on Nicholas than The Washington Post. And CNN goes into millions of individuals’ homes,” Wood told Fox News host and best-selling author Mark Levin. “They really went after Nicholas with the idea that he was part of a mob that was attacking the Black Hebrew Israelites, yelling racist slurs at the Black Hebrew Israelites. Totally false. “Now you say you’ve seen the tape; if you took the time to look at the full context of what happened that day, Nicholas Sandmann did absolutely nothing wrong. He was, as I’ve said to others, he was the only adult in the room. But you have a situation where CNN couldn’t resist the idea that here’s a guy with a young boy, that Make America Great Again cap on. So they go after him.”

Catholic school kids in MAGA hats at the annual March for Life? That’s like chum in the water for mainstream media.

