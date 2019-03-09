As we mentioned a bit ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped onto the high-speed rail line connecting Washington, D.C. and Austin, Texas so she could appear before a huge crowd at SXSW. Obviously, climate change and the Green New Deal were going to come up, and who should be there to ask Ocasio-Cortez about climate change? None other than renowned climatologist Bill Nye — and by climatologist, we mean guy who takes pictures of the Weather Channel on his TV and posts them to Twitter as proof of climate change.

AOC gets it. She sees that fear is dividing us. We can address income inequality. We can address climate change, if we get together and get to work. #SXSW @AOC pic.twitter.com/I8tSbAc97u — Bill Nye (@BillNye) March 10, 2019

Good to see America’s greatest scientist is putting his mechanical engineering degree to work addressing the problem of income inequality.

Two of our generation’s greatest minds https://t.co/PBSszGxNx2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2019

How did y'all get to Austin. How much energy does this massive trade show/festival consume? https://t.co/NiNzv6INMo — Ilhan Omar is anti-Semitic (@NathanWurtzel) March 10, 2019

The walk to Austin must have been exhausting. https://t.co/agshu1MtiU — BT (@back_ttys) March 10, 2019

I'm not so sure that she isn't part of the problem in stoking fear. https://t.co/JHMdO2aUJz — Christopher Crowbar Jones Hearn (@an_feilding) March 10, 2019

"She sees that fear is dividing us" is the most ironic take on her whole shtick I've ever read on this free website. https://t.co/VFoHKTSU30 — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 10, 2019

"The fear is dividing us" says the same people telling us we're going to die in 12 years and we shouldn't have children https://t.co/lYeYZCuuur — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) March 10, 2019

Fear is dividing us!

Also, we're all going to die in a decade!!!!!! https://t.co/xmPebRH64y — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) March 10, 2019

@BillNye OMG! "Fear is dividing us"? Really? Really, Bill? Really? Who is telling people the world is ending in 12 years?@AOC for one. You guys can't push fear with one hand and then point the finger with the other. I just… can't… Fear is the only motivation you offer. https://t.co/8A1B2NXRP0 — Least In The Kingdom (David) ✪ (@Exverum) March 10, 2019

These 2 travelled to Austin for a climate change photo op, and not one brave firefighter will call them out for it. — BT (@back_ttys) March 10, 2019

Just when I thought I couldn't like Bill Nye any less. — John Douglas 🇨🇦 (@DJJohnDouglas) March 10, 2019

I’ll listen to you when you show me your degree in science. — Deb Bech (@BechDeb) March 10, 2019

You’re a idiot. Go and get an actual science degree and maybe you’ll understand climate change has been around since the beginning of time and will always be around regardless what man does. Notice liberals like you don’t call it global warming any longer. Wonder why ? Liars. — J. E. Fletcher 🇺🇸 (@fewfirstchoice) March 10, 2019

Never thought I’d see the day where Bill Nye “the science guy” is lecturing us about income inequality😝 — Wil (@wilwil113) March 10, 2019

Income equality and climate change…code words for modern day marxism. — Derek R. Halpern (@OGM_Digital) March 10, 2019

He’s the Al Sharpton of non-race issues. https://t.co/XwmNaIgI4X — They Call Me Ryols (@TheyCallMeRyols) March 10, 2019

Well, that's certainly the opinion of two people that are definitely not scientists… https://t.co/Cr57vNqdne — Southern Baptist Renegade (@FrohockRyan) March 10, 2019

If they merged their knowledge like the kids of Captain Planet, you would have a superhero that doesn't understand economics and basic science. https://t.co/xWvBgXCNoq — Dana Watts (@dwatts26726) March 10, 2019

In case "My Sex Junk" wasn't discrediting enough for Mr. Bill Nye https://t.co/aqqUtwM4KY — New Wave Libertarian (@LibertyForAll76) March 10, 2019

He sure did evolve on how many genders there are between his old network kids’ program and his Netflix gig.

Fake TV scientist hangs with fake TV socialist. https://t.co/Eyia1T2sCx — Ken Webster Jr (@KenWebsterJrSho) March 10, 2019

Bill Nye the Socialist Guy https://t.co/jB3MBM9Y4y — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) March 10, 2019

This is what happens when you hire two clowns for your child's birthday party sight unseen. https://t.co/rzL0cXhIoK — Penthouse Sidebar (@drfessel) March 10, 2019

@BillNye, you're less of a political expert than you are a scientist. NARRATOR: Bill Nye does not have a science degree. https://t.co/1rEatiaRgN — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) March 10, 2019

Bill Nye is cancelled. https://t.co/GVc8zdw20K — Britney Hays (@xobritneyannexo) March 10, 2019

You guys deserve each other — MihaiGiubegeanu (@MGiubegeanu) March 10, 2019

America’s future president with her top science and economic adviser — great.

Related: