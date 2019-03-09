As we mentioned a bit ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped onto the high-speed rail line connecting Washington, D.C. and Austin, Texas so she could appear before a huge crowd at SXSW. Obviously, climate change and the Green New Deal were going to come up, and who should be there to ask Ocasio-Cortez about climate change? None other than renowned climatologist Bill Nye — and by climatologist, we mean guy who takes pictures of the Weather Channel on his TV and posts them to Twitter as proof of climate change.

Good to see America’s greatest scientist is putting his mechanical engineering degree to work addressing the problem of income inequality.

He sure did evolve on how many genders there are between his old network kids’ program and his Netflix gig.

America’s future president with her top science and economic adviser — great.

