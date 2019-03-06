Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose response to a question about her sister Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic remarks pivoted to “a disturbing pattern of these remarks coming from the Republican party,” has something to say about racism and bigotry and the proposed border wall. The wall is racist, obviously, but then she added some nonsense about racism and bigotry being needed to be addressed as an inextricably linked system. Or something.

Of course a socialist would be against anything that advanced classism. But can’t we acknowledge without being called racists that some illegal immigrants are dangerous, and as a sovereign nation we’d like to have a little bit of control over which immigrants enter the country?

Has she ever proposed an alternative to the border wall, or should we just assume she’s another open-borders Democrat?

It’s OK, though; they’re working on that resolution to condemn hate speech from all -isms; they’re just not sure now how long it will take to hammer out.

Whoever it is, give them a day off, would you?

