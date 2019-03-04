Sorry for another post about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but as a Democratic Socialist she wants the government to regulate everything, and it looks like Uber has gotten away with making too much money for far too long. Her outrage was sparked by a piece on NPR’s website:

Uber has taken in $12 billion in investment and had revenues of $1.7 billion in Q4 of 2016. Yet their drivers only take home $3.37 an hour. Does that sound right to you? We must update our laws to stand up for workers in an increasingly exploitative tech-based economy. https://t.co/uhEjePLxgK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2018

While she updates our laws, the authors of NPR’s story are going to be updating their piece, which now has the following editor’s note:

Editor’s note: Following sharp criticism of how this MIT study was conducted, its authors say they will redo their analysis. Uber chief economist Jonathan Hall gives his assessment of the “inconsistent logic” leading to an undercount of hourly earnings and “a major error” in the conclusions in this post.

Maybe Ocasio-Cortez should have read the piece? Well, at least she can claim she’s “morally right” if not factually correct.

No it doesn't sound right to me. It apparently doesn't sound right to anyone since according to the Editor's Note at the top of the linked story, the researchers seem to have screwed up. https://t.co/7B7CcrCUXw — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 4, 2019

Good thing you only read the headline and not the editor’s note at the very top of the article where it says following sharp criticism of how the study was conducted, it’s now being redone… but sure, let’s just cherry pick — Jared Baiman (@thejrbaimanSHOW) March 4, 2019

This was proven to be a flawed study. Seems irresponsible to pass along misinformation in an attempt to strengthen your own agenda. — Stelio Frangopoulos (@Stelio__) March 4, 2019

Were you too lazy to read the Editor's on the top pointing out that the study had major errors? Also, not everything needs a law. Driving an Uber is a choice. Lastly, your campaign used countless Ubers. Thereby rewarding a company you say doesn't pay enough. https://t.co/5BvhBqGxGb — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 4, 2019

This is the problem with big government politicians like AOC, they claim to love and respect working people but they really think they're fools who can't take care of themselves. Who really thinks Uber drivers are working for $3.37 an hour? They're entrepreneurs, not idiots. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 4, 2019

If this were true they wouldn’t have drivers. Let the free market work and give people the freedom to work where they want without government interference. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 4, 2019

You'd think that maybe all their drivers would quit if this was true. #FakeNews — Dave (@Dmacmd) March 4, 2019

I’ve driven for Uber. I could quit any time I wanted. I chose to drive. Every one of those drivers is free to choose another profession. If they’re truly only making a net of $3.37/hour, that’s their fault. — Carbon (@Mike_Carbon) March 4, 2019

If I was only making $3.37 an hour, I’d find a new job. — Justin Harbaugh (@justinharbaugh) March 4, 2019

Which, clearly, they aren’t because no one would be driving for Uber. I imagine the tips would be pretty good during peak hours/events. — Patti Tatum (@pattitatum) March 4, 2019

Your calculations are very wrong – coming from an Uber/Lyft driver — Laurie (@itsalala) March 4, 2019

This is such BS and you know it. I drove super part time for Lyft and only drove at the worst times, ex. Tuesday at noon in the suburbs and averaged $15/hr — Cmurph (@CaseyMu17368052) March 4, 2019

Not sure where they got this math from. My Lyfting today netted me $17/hr. Also, you keep ragging on Uber, be it for pay or for annihilating the taxi industry, but your campaign spent thousands of dollars on Uber rides last year. — Robert Sullivan (@RFPSullivan) March 4, 2019

Excuse you, I make $20 an hour on an average uber day, and $13 am hour when it’s slow. When it’s good, I can easily clear $50 an hour. Get your facts right. — Chris كريس (@TrulySeaweed) March 4, 2019

This is incorrect or bad math. My wife stopped working at her current job to drive Uber and we did the math, she was making about $12.50 and now she earns $13.75. That is much more than $3.71. That is AFTER I calculated her gas and maintenance fees. — Ervin Copacapelian (@Copacapelian1) March 4, 2018

She doesn’t care, just wants to be in control of one more thing. — Independent Woman (@hoopsmom) March 4, 2019

They’re contractors. Not employees. — Kevin Soon (@kmwsoon) March 4, 2019

I interview every Uber driver I have. I ask personal questions of them. I met one guy who was pulling down $80K a year after expenses. Most I talked to said that they made around $15-17 an hour. Some more. That seems reasonable. I've met two mopey drivers. The rest love it. — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) March 4, 2019

One Uber driver was earning extra money to buy a boat. One was a mom going to grad school and would drive Uber to make extra cash. One guy gave up his job in car sales b/c he made more Ubering. One guy worked 6 months and visited family in S. America the other six. — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) March 4, 2019

Uber drivers, even the mopey two, liked the flexibility and that they were their own boss. Some had switched to Lyft and then back. Some did both. The market is working. If people are unhappy, they quit. Why do the commies all hate innovation that works? — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) March 4, 2019

Also, Uber is based on demand so drivers can remain idle for awhile if nobody is requesting rides. Buried in that $3.37 is a lot of information that you’re hoping people look past. — Jake Bergstrom (@jakebergstrom31) March 4, 2019

Where did you get your numbers? I'll send you my @uber pay statements. I make more than $3.37 per hour. But facts are not important to @TheDemocrats — chaimsimcha (@chaimsimcha2) March 4, 2019

Uber drivers are also able to drive at their own discretion. Ride sharing apps give workers the freedom to work as much as they need/please. How can you disparage an entity that you support through your consumption? — pfisc (@PFiscus) March 4, 2019

She wants fulltime stay at home dads like me not to have a side job that makes me 400- 500 in a weekend. — Whiskey jug Philosophy (@JugWhiskey) March 4, 2019

I make over 20 bucks an hour no issue driving uber. — Whiskey jug Philosophy (@JugWhiskey) March 4, 2019

I drive and I average a little over $20.00 hour — Highpockets (@Highpockets20) March 4, 2019

I’m averaging 22.30 annually after expenses. And…. having a great time making good money. — Dave Jackson (@ButlerFlagman) March 4, 2019

Just plain wrong….I know people that drive for Uber as a second job making $100 a day easily — mr. and mrs. country (@JGoodunit) March 4, 2019

This is so far from fact. As an uber driver (2nd job) I make an average of $25 an hour after fees and taxes. I pick the smart times to work and sacrifice my free time for it. If you work terrivle times, you’ll get no rides and no money. If you drive uber and make 3$/hr thats on u — Charlie Lesser (@ThaLESSER) March 4, 2019

B.S. As an Uber driver I make way more than that. I am grateful that Uber exists also.If Uber did not exist I could work elsewhere, but I like the freedom being a self contractor. I can work as many or as little hours as I want.Thank you Uber for giving me this opportunity. #Uber — David Martin (@djmartingtl) March 4, 2019

They should quit and start working for Amazon. . . . Oh wait. . . . — David (@808to818) March 4, 2019

From April 28-December 31, 2018, your campaign spent $7,690.12 on 505 Uber rides… — Lisa Pinneo (@lpinneo) March 4, 2019

How to absolutely destroy any capitalist venture by AOC — thedeathnote15 (@thedeathnote15) March 4, 2019

Well look at this:

Researcher Admits Study That Claimed Uber Drivers Earn $3.37 an Hour Was Not Correcthttps://t.co/w5EhJvhF8m — Thomas Long (@thomas_long) March 4, 2019

Sounds like Uber’s losing money on every fare but making it up in volume: