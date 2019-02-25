As Twitchy reported Sunday, a lot of liberals like Alyssa Milano were all bent out of shape to see Republican Sen. John Cornyn sharing a quote by Benito Mussolini, assuming, of course, that Cornyn was endorsing Mussolini rather than trying to make a point about the direction the Democrats are taking with the Green New Deal that will dictate every facet of how you live your life.

Cornyn eventually had to explain his tweet after the brave progressives piled on him:

You nailed it, Bud. Since so-called Democratic Socialists have forgotten or never learned the lessons of history, and how their ideology is incompatible with freedom, I guess we have to remind or teach them. https://t.co/ftzal1DMED — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 24, 2019

OK, she’s 24 hours late getting in her two cents, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just had to get in on the action.

In case you missed it, while the GOP is calling paying a living wage “socialism,” a Republican Senator full-on quoted National Fascist Party leader and Hitler ally Benito Mussolini like it’s a Hallmark card. ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/aJmdsPYrkG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 25, 2019

My God, you're dumber by the minute. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 26, 2019

By the second. — Charlie's Angles (@CharliesAngles8) February 26, 2019

If you had two brain cells, they’d fight. — Crftbrlvr (@Klaus_Flauten) February 26, 2019

This is amazing. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2019

WHY ARE YOU SO OBSESSED WITH @JohnCornyn ?!?! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 26, 2019

You cannot be this dense can you? — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) February 26, 2019

Woman who is supposed to be the "future of the Democrat party" doesn't get that Cornyn is COMPARING her and the rest of the Socialists to Mussolini, not endorsing him.#NotTheBrightestBulb 👇👇🤡🤡👇👇https://t.co/yobLU4PszI — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) February 26, 2019

Weird how he took words from almost 100 years ago and made them sound like your green new steal. — James Humphreys 🇺🇸 (@BPratto) February 26, 2019

When dems are so dumb they dont get that the tweet was about them, this is the response you get….smh if you understood history you might get it. — 🇺🇸 Tattoo Josh 🇺🇸 (@tattoojoshiz) February 26, 2019

He's talking about you. Try to keep up. — David Rice (@bfmva7xsp) February 26, 2019

“in case you missed it” …..that’s the best part…as YOU were missing it!!! Whooooooosh!!! — Will Souther (@ThePokerMonkey) February 26, 2019

And here I thought Maxine Waters was the most clueless liberal of all. #mybad — The Smirking Deplorable (@MarcieSchanfish) February 26, 2019

Someone else gave you that info because there’s no way you knew that — Wolfgang (@wcoolbreeze) February 26, 2019

YOU: 2 + 2 = 🌈 EVERYONE ELSE: Nah YOU:pic.twitter.com/O7J5G9zCAl — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 26, 2019

Isn’t she supposed to be a master of social media? How was she just schooled by a senior citizen? https://t.co/EzACSjQX0x — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) February 26, 2019

She was sick the day they taught thinking in her Critical Thinking Seminar. — Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) February 26, 2019

Alex from the Bronx never gets schooled because she is invincibly ignorant. — Gimli (@UnumDeum) February 26, 2019

DJ Kahled to AOC right now pic.twitter.com/puNg588qii — The Meturgeman (@DraftRyan2016) February 26, 2019

She's too stupid to realize she got pwned. — Ray Pruett (@RayPruett2) February 26, 2019

nuance is a tricky thing for the intellectually impaired — joe russo (@joer0952) February 26, 2019

You retweeting his critique of the modern Democratic Party is a fascinating self-own. — Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) February 26, 2019

You don't even realize when you've been owned.

He just cited your OWN philosophy, and demonstrated why we should never take you up on it–it leads to fascism. — Conservative Prof (@Con101Prof) February 26, 2019

I don't like Rs or Ds, but you should get your brain-hamster running faster before tweeting: the guy you cited was *negatively* quoting Mussolini in reference to large authoritarian gov advocates like you. What an epic faceplant, thanks for the lolz 🤣https://t.co/3TTPy1wis7 — Daniel Ƀ (@csuwildcat) February 26, 2019

Do you do anything all day but monitor Twitter, respond to every negative piece and jump into SUVs to avoid questions? — Alan Woinski (@awoinski) February 26, 2019

Unbelievable.

I feel like Republicans know the life cycle of the (right wing version) of AOC.

First comes excitement.

Then comes "uh, maybe tap the brakes, and be more careful with messaging". Then quietly to yourself "oh God just please shut up". <– (I think we're here now) — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 26, 2019

The last stage is you losing your mind and publicly telling them to shut the fuck up. I think we're close. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 26, 2019

Agree. Joe Lieberman had her pegged. Who dis? — susan price (@sbprice) February 26, 2019

Related: