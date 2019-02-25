As Twitchy reported Sunday, a lot of liberals like Alyssa Milano were all bent out of shape to see Republican Sen. John Cornyn sharing a quote by Benito Mussolini, assuming, of course, that Cornyn was endorsing Mussolini rather than trying to make a point about the direction the Democrats are taking with the Green New Deal that will dictate every facet of how you live your life.

Cornyn eventually had to explain his tweet after the brave progressives piled on him:

OK, she’s 24 hours late getting in her two cents, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just had to get in on the action.

Trending

Unbelievable.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBenito MussolinifascismGreen New DealJohn Cornynquote