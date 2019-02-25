A couple of weeks ago, Sen. Ben Sasse warned Senate Democrats that he was bringing his Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act up for a vote on Feb. 25 so he could get on record just where everyone stood on “aborting” a baby after it had been born.

A lot of Senators spend a lot of time telling people how they fight for the little guy. Well, here’s the chance for them to prove it. We’re going to have a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on Monday, February 25.https://t.co/GQkTavKOSo — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) February 14, 2019

Sasse’s Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would protect newborns who survive botched abortions by requiring appropriate care and admission to a hospital. Again, this isn’t about fatal congenital defects or anything like that; this is about botched abortions, so it shouldn’t be so difficult to support.

Alexandra DeSanctis, staff writer at National Review, was keeping an eye on the proceedings and wondered if any of the Democrats in the Senate have even read the bill.

Not a single Democratic senator has cited a passage of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act that allegedly bullies doctors and limits women’s reproductive health-care options. No quotes. No evidence. Nothing but gaslighting. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Check out the moral dilemma Democrats think they face by mandating medical attention for a baby born alive.

Chuck Schumer is currently on the Senate floor mischaracterizing and lying about the substance of the born-alive bill, saying it’s “carefully crafted to target, intimidate, and shut down reproductive health-care providers.” More details soon. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Sasse: “This bill is not actually about anything that limits abortion. . . . Please bring the text of the bill to the floor and show us where there’s anything limiting abortion in the bill.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Sasse: “Planned Parenthood and NARAL and their allies feel threatened by a bill that protects babies outside the womb. They refuse to draw any line between abortion and infanticide. That’s what their lobbying the last week has shown.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Smith says the born-alive bill “forces physicians to provide inappropriate medical treatment.” Read the text of the bill. Literally all it does is require that doctors don’t allow living infants to die simply because they were meant to be aborted. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

It is absolutely mind-boggling to me to listen to Senate Democrats stand on the floor and say with a straight face that a bill requiring medical care for newborn infants is an attack on women’s health care and rights. Is letting an infant die “women’s health care”? — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

I regret to report that Mazie Hirono is now on the floor attacking the born-alive bill. “This bill is a solution in search of a problem,” she says, claiming it is already a crime to harm newborn babies. Unclear why she plans to vote no, in that case. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Hirono says the bill would force doctors “to provide care that is unnecessary or even harmful to patients.” But the bill only requires that newborns delivered in the context of abortion receive “the same degree” of care as “any other child born alive at the same gestational age.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

I can’t tweet every insane mischaracterization from Dems on the born-alive bill this afternoon because frankly there is only one of me, but I’ll have much more in a report later on. The line they’re going with is that the bill is “intended to threaten access to abortion care.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

The baby has been born alive … even by Planned Parenthood’s standards, it’s a “baby” and not just a “fetus” because of some magic that happens in the birth canal making it a human being.

Tammy Duckworth (D., Ill.) says the born-alive bill is an obvious effort “to bully doctors out of giving reproductive care.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Vote is starting on the born-alive bill now, it’ll be a while until it’s done. Whip count: 51 almost certain yes votes, 43 almost certain no votes. In the middle: Collins & Murkowski, plus four Dems: Casey (Pa.), Jones (Ala.), Manchin (https://t.co/73PZ6GiK1I.), and Tester (Mt.). — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Update: Casey has voted yes, Tester no. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Both Joe Manchin and Doug Jones have voted yes on the born-alive bill. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Susan Collins has voted yes on the born-alive bill. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

So far the vote has otherwise been along party lines. The only “swing vote” left in play is Republican Lisa Murkowski. There’s basically no way the born-alive bill will pass. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Good for Sasse for putting Democratic senators on record as being so cowed by the abortion industry that they’re willing to leave a newborn baby to die because someone botched the abortion and let it be born alive.

* * *

Update:

Unreal and yet completely believable; the act failed to pass and 44 senators voted to deny medical care to a child born alive.

By a vote of 53-44, the Senate has failed to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Lisa Murkowski did not vote. I’ll have more details very soon at @NRO. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

Here’s my post at @NRO with details on the Senate‘s failure to pass the born-alive bill this evening. I’ll be updating with more on the final vote count and from floor debate as I can: https://t.co/swwjJLJTzD — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2019

