A couple of weeks ago, Sen. Ben Sasse warned Senate Democrats that he was bringing his Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act up for a vote on Feb. 25 so he could get on record just where everyone stood on “aborting” a baby after it had been born.

Sasse’s Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would protect newborns who survive botched abortions by requiring appropriate care and admission to a hospital. Again, this isn’t about fatal congenital defects or anything like that; this is about botched abortions, so it shouldn’t be so difficult to support.

Alexandra DeSanctis, staff writer at National Review, was keeping an eye on the proceedings and wondered if any of the Democrats in the Senate have even read the bill.

Check out the moral dilemma Democrats think they face by mandating medical attention for a baby born alive.

The baby has been born alive … even by Planned Parenthood’s standards, it’s a “baby” and not just a “fetus” because of some magic that happens in the birth canal making it a human being.

Good for Sasse for putting Democratic senators on record as being so cowed by the abortion industry that they’re willing to leave a newborn baby to die because someone botched the abortion and let it be born alive.

Update:

Unreal and yet completely believable; the act failed to pass and 44 senators voted to deny medical care to a child born alive.

Because you can’t tell a woman what to do with her body — even after the baby has physically left her body and the cord has been cut.

