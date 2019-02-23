Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a 29-year-old former bartender who’s been in Congress for only a couple months, so we were kind of blown away by her tweet earlier declaring that “We’re in charge,” meaning herself, we think. She was lashing out at critics of her Green New Deal and noted that she was the one who’d put something forward.

You know how she thinks it’s better to be “morally correct” than factually right? She also seems to think that trying something that has absolutely no chance of working grants one power. That was made clear in this video from NowThis News, where Ocasio-Cortez again slams those who haven’t put forward an alternative to her Green New Deal. See, she’s started a “conversation” about climate change — as if we hadn’t been having that since the ’70s.

Trending

At least she’s not old enough to run for president in 2020 … you know she would.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezGreen New DealI'm the bosstrying