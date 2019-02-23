Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a 29-year-old former bartender who’s been in Congress for only a couple months, so we were kind of blown away by her tweet earlier declaring that “We’re in charge,” meaning herself, we think. She was lashing out at critics of her Green New Deal and noted that she was the one who’d put something forward.

You know how she thinks it’s better to be “morally correct” than factually right? She also seems to think that trying something that has absolutely no chance of working grants one power. That was made clear in this video from NowThis News, where Ocasio-Cortez again slams those who haven’t put forward an alternative to her Green New Deal. See, she’s started a “conversation” about climate change — as if we hadn’t been having that since the ’70s.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the widespread criticism of her Green New Deal: "I’m like, you try. … Until you do it, I’m the boss! How about that?!" pic.twitter.com/vkp15KBttd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 24, 2019

"I'm the boss."

"I'm in charge."

– person who is one in group of 435 and on the job for just 3 months BUT LET'S GIVE HER MORE POWER — Razor (@hale_razor) February 24, 2019

29-year old with a credit rating around 460. — Doug Ross 🔵 (@directorblue) February 24, 2019

I was against fascist dictators until we got one that's not old enough to buy cough medicine. — Razor (@hale_razor) February 24, 2019

She won her district with <10% of her electorate and now she acts like the country sent her there with a mandate — Doug Roberman (@DougRoberman) February 24, 2019

Boss? She has been there what? A whole month? Already has delusions of supreme dictatorship. Wow. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) February 24, 2019

She has the authoritarian part of socialism down pat — Jim Hale (@HaletigersHale) February 24, 2019

She's genuinely tippy top crazy. — Topher Kalna (@KalnaTopher) February 24, 2019

The Democrats are totally going to redistrict her area and get rid of her 😂 there’s no way they can keep up with all this… she has a new viral moment like every other day 😭💀 — Marvz (@Marvz_Said_It) February 24, 2019

“No one has even tried”. I would love to be a fly on the wall when DiFi sees her next. Lol — Deique (@makinguthinkcom) February 24, 2019

Interesting that within her own party (Feinstein, et al) there is an entirely new bill because the experienced politicians know that her resolution is bunk. She needs to stop believing her own press and actually go to work. — Robin O'Hare (@RobinOHare1) February 24, 2019

She's the boss??? Does she not understand what the word "representative" (as in House of Representatives) means? She works for the people of NY, NOT the other way around! — Andy Schreiber (@andy_schreiber) February 24, 2019

She is green fascist hungry for power. AOC could care less about the the constitution, due process, rule of law. She deals with fantasy not reality. — Nick The Capitalist (@Nick_Vlass) February 24, 2019

Since when did lawmakers become executives? Bosses are executives. Lawmakers legislate. Executives “boss”. She’s totalitarian to her core, a Stalinette waiting in the wings. — Bruce Crawford (@BruceC76) February 24, 2019

She sounds offended by the fact that so many people think she’s crazy with the new green deal proposition — Vitaliy Lut (@LutVitaliy) February 24, 2019

No one else is doing it because it is insane. Crazy people don’t know they are crazy. After successfully driving 25,000 jobs out of New York and attempting to plunge us back into the Dark Ages, no way this woman gets re-elected. — Clayton Stangeland (@clayton_cls) February 24, 2019

Like, totally, like, I'm trying. — Sam Easterly (@shippingboom) February 24, 2019

She’s, like, really smart and, like, um, wow. I’m like really glad she’s like in charge. — Fuzzy Pickle-Retribution (@NateJorgensen3) February 24, 2019

It's like watching a really woke middle school science fair. — Lion (@artlion1976) February 24, 2019

She loves herself way too much — Bill Burke (@bestar73) February 24, 2019

This is what you get from the "Everybody gets a trophy" generation. — Rick Braun (@rickyb_sports) February 24, 2019

Sounds like our first “participation trophy kid” finally made it to Congress. Ostensibly, she trying, reward her, regardless of efficacy. #buyacalculator #socialismsucks — clay (@clay23790497) February 24, 2019

Wow this is a crazy and harmful take. If I told my students that trying was good enough this would be harmful to their devolpment. We can't let the fear of failure to stop us from trying, but eventually are effort must produce results. — Secret Conservative Teacher (@SecretConTeach) February 24, 2019

To @AOC You are not the boss of me. Got it? — NashNative (@mbcbna) February 24, 2019

She got used to bossing around her cockhold boyfriend for so long she thinks she can do the same to most American people. — Alin Toncz (@alin_toncz) February 24, 2019

If you don’t do what I say, I’m the boss and you have to do what I say — Andrew Marvell (@JAlfredPrufro13) February 24, 2019

My middle schooler is more mature. — midcenturymodern (@midcenturymode2) February 24, 2019

This makes me laugh. A plan to steal everyone’s money to fight the Sun and planet Earth is about as far down the line of megalomaniac crazy as a person can go. AOC could be a Bond villain, if she had any power. — Clayton Stangeland (@clayton_cls) February 24, 2019

She was a bartender know as sandy from Yorktown Heights a year ago. Full of unwarranted self importance and ignorance. One term and done. Bigly. — Brian Owendoff (@BMO68) February 24, 2019

This lady has done irreparable damage to my opinion of humanity. — HowToCureYourLiberalism.com (@GlennVerasco) February 24, 2019

At least she’s not old enough to run for president in 2020 … you know she would.

