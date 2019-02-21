As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Kamala Harris ignored questions about Jussie Smollett’s arrest this morning after she dined with the Rev. Al “Tawana Told The Truth” Sharpton, which seemed odd, considering how quickly she had jumped on the story of his “attack” when it broke, calling it “a modern-day lynching.”

Presidential candidate Harris on Thursday evening released a statement on the Smollett arrest, and she actually got off to a pretty good start. But then she added, “At the same time …” and ruined it.

So successful, famous, gay black actor Jussie Smollett allegedly has to pay two brothers to stage a hate attack, even though Harris seems pretty much convinced he would have been attacked eventually by MAGA hat wearing thugs. We wonder who she means when she says part of the tragedy is some “seizing” on the hoax to downplay our very real problems.

You know, that reminds us of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, also a 2020 candidate, who bought into “Mattress Girl” Emma Sulkowicz’s rape hoax and invited her to the State of the Union Address, and then responded to the “Rolling Stone” gang rape hoax by saying that rape hoaxes might shine “more of a spotlight on the problem.”

