As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Kamala Harris ignored questions about Jussie Smollett’s arrest this morning after she dined with the Rev. Al “Tawana Told The Truth” Sharpton, which seemed odd, considering how quickly she had jumped on the story of his “attack” when it broke, calling it “a modern-day lynching.”

Presidential candidate Harris on Thursday evening released a statement on the Smollett arrest, and she actually got off to a pretty good start. But then she added, “At the same time …” and ruined it.

Like most of you, I've seen the reports about Jussie Smollett, and I'm sad, frustrated, and disappointed. pic.twitter.com/91OHOymShi — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 21, 2019

So successful, famous, gay black actor Jussie Smollett allegedly has to pay two brothers to stage a hate attack, even though Harris seems pretty much convinced he would have been attacked eventually by MAGA hat wearing thugs. We wonder who she means when she says part of the tragedy is some “seizing” on the hoax to downplay our very real problems.

You know, that reminds us of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, also a 2020 candidate, who bought into “Mattress Girl” Emma Sulkowicz’s rape hoax and invited her to the State of the Union Address, and then responded to the “Rolling Stone” gang rape hoax by saying that rape hoaxes might shine “more of a spotlight on the problem.”

Oh my oh my. @KamalaHarris You were doing well up to the period just before “At the same time,”. If you had stopped there all would have been well but now your spinning on your heels. #MAGA — Bob Hersey (@Bob_Hersey) February 22, 2019

Also, it's wrong to lie about people, and it was wrong of you to jump on it for political advantage. — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 21, 2019

“Modern Day Lynching” You’re done. — Coyote Sable (@WhoIsTheShark) February 22, 2019

You are sad and disappointed he got caught. You really wanted to use this soooo bad during 2020. Those days are over — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 22, 2019

You are “sad, frustrated, & disappointed” because you immediately jumped on this story for personal gain & it has all crashed down around you. You’re no better than the perpetrator who tried to leverage hate & political discourse to personally profit. Not presidential. — Scott Maynard (@ScottMaynard17) February 22, 2019

This is so out of touch. He committed a crime. You’re deflecting to score political points. — Matt Sarelson (@MSarelson) February 21, 2019

Unlike most of us you believed it with no evidence prosecutor. And stop working to save the debacle to fit your narrative. Apologize and step. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 22, 2019

Senator, doesn't the rush to judgement, the rejection of due process, and the publicizing of a narrative in an attempt to advance your political clout also distract from real victims and real problems? You owe the people an apology. This is not an apology. — Daniel Balcombe (@DanielBalcombe) February 21, 2019

Stop twisting this, condemn the man! — Matilda Susanna Wallows (@MatildaSwallows) February 21, 2019

Jussie's hate for those who are different than himself led him to the situation he's in right now. There actions are also a hate crime. Be consistent with your indignance and outrage. — Don't Panic (@clddld) February 22, 2019

This is a hate crime. Why won’t you just come out and say it? Why are you deflecting from that fact? — Tony Mercuri (@tmercs1) February 22, 2019

Hi Sweetie! My suggestion is next time you wait for the facts to pan out and not be so quick to jump on a PR opportunity. Hate crimes against conservatives are up because of idiots like u! #JesseSmollettHoax — Chris Scarduzio (@chrisscarduzio1) February 22, 2019

I think the worst scenario out of this, is if the police did arrest two innocent young men (wearing red hats). They would have spent years in prison for something they did NOT do. These political stunts have grave consciences, where our decency, humanity? — JeanaV (@Jeanavie) February 22, 2019

you dont think your rush to judgement and rush to condemn conservatives spreads hate??? you wanna see who really pushes the violence, look in your friggin mirror. — Veruca Salt (@shoeluver67) February 22, 2019

Guess it wasn't that lynching you were so quick to point out was it? Maybe not only should you be lecturing your pal Jussie about his wrongdoing but perhaps your co-workers about blindly siding with everyone that wants to trash talk our president and conservatives Nationwide. — Dr. Zin ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DrZin14) February 22, 2019

Ummmm, he committed a felony. You’re sad? Disappointed? In who exactly? I’ll hold my breath waiting for your reply… — Windy City iGGY (@windycityiggy) February 22, 2019

Not even remotely acceptable. You are just changing the subject instead of apologizing for your role in this debacle. Not going to let you do it. — Tim (@tntDVM) February 22, 2019

Not seeing an apology anywhere in there.. try harder! — Ploodie (@Ploodie1) February 22, 2019

Where’s the apology? — Catriona Crehan 🇺🇸 (@KittyLovesTrump) February 22, 2019

How about adding: And I am sorry I slandered half of the population of this country. That would be nice. It's what a decent human being would do. — Richard Paolinelli – A Scribe For All Seasons (@ScribesShade) February 22, 2019

It’ll be ok. This is MAGA country & we’ll forgive him after he serves his upcoming prison term. #Justice4Jussie — This dog will hunt (@Jaredha38774349) February 22, 2019

