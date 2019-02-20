Nobody saw this coming!

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has finally been charged with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report and will be arrested just as soon as his legal team negotiates the terms of his surrender to the Chicago Police Department.

This news comes straight from the police:

Felony criminal charges have been approved by @CookCountySAO against Jussie Smollett for Disorderly Conduct / Filing a False Police Report. Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/LvBSYE2kVj — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

Well this has been quite a show. Thank you CPD. — working title (@FabsDee) February 21, 2019

I have to say, it's been a fascinating case thus far. — Paul Leslie (@thepaulleslie) February 21, 2019

Gotta give Chicago PD mad props for not letting Smollett get away with his lies! Great work to all those involved! — Luigi Piccioli (@L_Piccioli) February 21, 2019

Super impressed at how well your department's handled this whole thing. You clearly understand the kind of explosive political environment you're operating in and have been making sure all your ducks are in a row before you do anything. Kudos — Clockwork Whale (@clockworkwhale) February 21, 2019

"Reasonable surrender?"

Why is Chicago PD and Cook County prosecutor "negotiating" with a guy charged with felonies? Would they negotiate similarly with anyone with outstanding felony warrants in the South Side Chicago slum? — Matt Maggio (@MaggioMatt) February 21, 2019

Or… how about just go and arrest him. — Philly Mercy (@610PhillyStudy) February 21, 2019

CNN and the FBI not going to get together to kick his door down at 6am? — þhicc (@YoureSoVeiny) February 21, 2019

I thought we send 29 FBI agents and CNN in as standard operating procedure these days? — Eddie James (@EJames9029) February 21, 2019

Why not read his house at 5 AM and with guns drawn like y’all did for Roger stone? I’m not a Trump supporter but it’s only fair — I💋NYC (@BabeBachelor) February 21, 2019

Hell, send in SWAT! — Jeff Franco (@francoj58) February 21, 2019

It's time for these guys right? pic.twitter.com/nvSYGlffE3 — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) February 21, 2019

Send in swat pic.twitter.com/rkl9DmuDXS — x – Ray (@catchnrays) February 21, 2019

….gah, I can’t believe @mike_pence caused all of this! So prophetic @EllenPage …. — Jeremy (@Jermz0001) February 21, 2019

I don't know who this guy is, but the Fox network has devoted as much coverage to him as the other networks have devoted to the Mueller investigation. — Bodega Bay J (@KnowCalifornia) February 21, 2019

Yes, but that's because we actually have EVIDENCE for this one. — Scott W. Somerville (@XnHealthShare) February 21, 2019

Seems like there should be more charges, just sayin… — KTMaus💕🐭🇺🇸 (@KTMaus1) February 21, 2019

What about the letter that was mailed to Fox threatening @JussieSmollett Shouldn't he be charged with a federal crime for that? — BeKindToAnimals (@HelenAn29146628) February 21, 2019

Is there a hate crime component to the charges? — James Wilkie (@JayElDubbyew) February 21, 2019

Justice will be served! Just want to thank all the hard work and determination to bring this false hate crime to justice. Make a example of him so others will think twice before committing similar acts! — Growl The Bear (@JamesWi59054850) February 21, 2019

Do we enough facts for Booker and Harris yet? — Uncle John (@waamutoo) February 21, 2019

* * *

Update:

Yeah, whatever:

STATEMENT FROM JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S LEGAL TEAM @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xSPsGLdZPT — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 21, 2019

