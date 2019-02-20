Broadway musical “Hamilton,” which was performed at the White House for President Barack Obama and won every award given out that year, including a Nobel Peace Prize and the Stanley Cup, caused quite a stir in San Francisco when someone mistook a “gunshot” on stage for the real thing.

> Be at Hamilton watching Aaron Burr⁰> He shoots⁰> Panicky San Fran audience member decides there’s an active shooter, screams⁰> Audience and cast flee⁰> Three people injured in the chaos⁰⁰What a bunch of nonsense.⁰⁰https://t.co/2afDenGs5e — Daddy Warpig (@Daddy_Warpig) February 20, 2019

CNN reports:

Three people were injured Friday night when panicked audience members “self-evacuated” during a performance of the musical “Hamilton” in San Francisco, police said. A woman in the audience had a medical emergency during the scene in which the title character, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, is shot on stage, said Joseph Tomlinson, public information officer for the San Francisco police. Audience members mistakenly thought there was a real-life shooting and rushed the exits, he said.

CNN affiliate KPIX reported the someone in the audience shouted, “Gun!”

Twenty-four hours after chaos erupted at Friday night's Hamilton show, many theatergoers were still shaken up by the pandemonium that followed what turned out to be a medical emergency. https://t.co/jZt7cAf7Zf — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) February 17, 2019

KPIX TV reports: “Somebody said ‘gun, there’s a gun,’ and then we heard someone else say ‘shooter,’ someone else said ‘bomb,’ it was just all these words popping from down below, and then people just started running, and it was still dark and the play was still going on,” said Heidi Kling Reicherter.

It used to be “can’t shout fire in a crowded theater”, now it’s “can’t perform Hamilton in a crowded theater”. — Daddy Warpig (@Daddy_Warpig) February 20, 2019

Literal trigger warning. — Mike B (@nightflyblog) February 20, 2019

These are the same people who want to start a communist revolution. — Sam Adriaens #7083 (@1_1_2029) February 20, 2019

>Be a San Franciscanite

>Historially illiterate

>Deathly afraid of guns

>Attend a musical about a historical figure being shot This is the only outcome I'd expect, really. — Андрей Раяновский (@Zoaric) February 20, 2019

Is it wrong of me that I am neither upset, nor surprised at the event, and the fact that a whole audience in the Bay Area had no idea that Burr shot Hamilton and a duel involved shooting? — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) February 21, 2019

Do we need to start IQ checking people to ensure they can even handle a theater performance, now? — DuskQuill Team (@DuskQuill_Team) February 20, 2019

You should have phrased this as a bet on whether the proposed headline was satirical or not. I would have bet $50.00 this was pulled from the Babylon Bee. — Todd Barrett (@thepiclord) February 20, 2019

Aaron Burr… still making an impact on the country nearly 200 years later. — Goomba Senpai (@thelonegameman) February 20, 2019

