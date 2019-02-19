A group of protesters vandalized the National Border Patrol Museum over the weekend, plastering stickers all over a display of the names of fallen Border Patrol agents as well as other museum exhibits.

Protesters vandalize Border Patrol museum in El Paso https://t.co/nwhEOS5OO1 — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) February 19, 2019

Ryan Hill of KFOX 14 reports:

An area meant to honor U.S. Border Patrol agents was plastered with stickers by protesters on Saturday afternoon who entered the National Border Patrol Museum. On Monday, the museum allowed cameras to enter the various exhibits to see the damage. “They were asked repeatedly to leave and not protest and they did not. They scared the visitors that we had,” museum director David Ham said. … “We have a memorial service out here every year at the end of May and this last May we had about 30 family members that came here and visited that room,” Ham said. “And they reminisce about the fallen hero. For them to deface it like that, it’s just beyond the pale to me. You just don’t do that.”

Circa has video of protesters doing their thing:

A museum employee says a group of protesters defaced a place to honor and pray for fallen #BorderPatrol agents in the @BorderPatrolMushttps://t.co/XTAJm2Tv9K pic.twitter.com/To9N4odHz5 — Circa (@Circa) February 19, 2019

The US Border Patrol Museum, closed due to vandalism caused by protesters. Not only did they vandalize the exhibits inside the ALL VOLUNTEER run Museum, they went into the Hall of Honor, which recognizes the USBP fallen Agents, & vandalized the memorial wall as well. pic.twitter.com/liuu3Vm9gI — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) February 19, 2019

More leftist hate… imagine being so sick that you deface a place to honor fallen law enforcement! https://t.co/5DBMOQdwN5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 19, 2019

Why are they allowed in with face masks on? WTF? — Illustratorius Rex ❌ (@Illustratorius) February 19, 2019

Why are so many of them covering their faces? If you believe in something strong enough to do this, at least have the courage to show your face. — MattFromDeltona (@MattFromDeltona) February 19, 2019

Exactly! I’ve wondered the same of Antifa… — Matthew Talsma (@mattva1981) February 19, 2019

Bunch of cowards! They all went home to their mommy’s basement feeling like fake tough guys. @Twitter suspends conservatives for their views and yet a terrorist organization like @NYCAntifa are still on the platform. It’s funny how they always run away from American Patriot Vets — SGT. Jordan Hix (@JordanH54340792) February 19, 2019

These people are insane. Vote Dem and get more of this nonsense. Shame. Shame. Shame. — Me (@PensYanks) February 19, 2019

Spoiled brats. Don't they have homework or need to clean their room? 😍🇺🇸 — Nina Carelock (@NCarelock) February 19, 2019

Cowardly weasels with their faces covered. Despicable pukes. — KeithD👺🇺🇸 (@Longin4Reagan) February 19, 2019

They're not protesters, they're an angry mob of thugs. — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@JDeLay75) February 19, 2019

There are quite a few people in the comments sympathetic to the protesters and asking what was defaced. Ham said they plastered the museum with 110 stickers which staff tried to remove, but the adhesive stuck to the Plexiglass. So yes, they vandalized the museum.

