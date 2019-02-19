Wow, doubling down on something Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said is really a bold strategy for 2020, but apparently, Kirsten Gillibrand is going for it.

You might remember just a couple of weeks ago when Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against the border wall at a protest, and she was taking it personally as a Latina: “We are standing on Native land, and Latino people are descendants of Native people,” she told the crowd.

Now the Free Beacon reports that Gillibrand has met with a Native American activist and agreed that a border wall would be cutting off indigenous people from entering the United States.

David Rutz reports:

Gillibrand, one of a growing field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, said while campaigning in Iowa that she agreed with Christine Nobiss’s assessment of there being a “crisis” at the border. Nobiss is a Native American and “Decolonizer” with Seeding Sovereignty, an activist organization with a self-described aim to “seed paths of personal, community, cultural, and energy sovereignty by amplifying voices of new leaders working to stop violence to womxn and Mother Earth.”

Heh, “womxn.” Sen. Gillibrand, please use that in all your campaign literature.

Trending

So … open borders, right? Walls are an “immorality”? So go with Beto O’Rourke and pledge to tear down all existing fencing when elected. Oh, wait, she already sorta kinda said she would maybe consider it.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border wallFree Beaconindigenous peopleinhumaneKirsten Gillibrand