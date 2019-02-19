Wow, doubling down on something Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said is really a bold strategy for 2020, but apparently, Kirsten Gillibrand is going for it.

You might remember just a couple of weeks ago when Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against the border wall at a protest, and she was taking it personally as a Latina: “We are standing on Native land, and Latino people are descendants of Native people,” she told the crowd.

Now the Free Beacon reports that Gillibrand has met with a Native American activist and agreed that a border wall would be cutting off indigenous people from entering the United States.

Gillibrand Agrees With Activist Saying Wall Cuts ‘Indigenous People’ Off From United States https://t.co/vPUq6gKWWR — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 19, 2019

David Rutz reports:

Gillibrand, one of a growing field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, said while campaigning in Iowa that she agreed with Christine Nobiss’s assessment of there being a “crisis” at the border. Nobiss is a Native American and “Decolonizer” with Seeding Sovereignty, an activist organization with a self-described aim to “seed paths of personal, community, cultural, and energy sovereignty by amplifying voices of new leaders working to stop violence to womxn and Mother Earth.”

Heh, “womxn.” Sen. Gillibrand, please use that in all your campaign literature.

The clown car is clearly not empty yet — George Briden (@gebr71) February 19, 2019

So, she's saying that… walls *do* work. — MidasRex (@MidasRex1998) February 19, 2019

If they're indigenous, why aren't they already on the patch of land which is currently known as the United States of America? — #LearnToHuntBounties (@BoberFett) February 19, 2019

Yes, the people indigenous to Mexico. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) February 19, 2019

But… I was taught by my Liberal Arts professor that white Europian colonials killed off all the indigenous peoples while stealing all their land to create America.#Confused — Battle Born (@BattleBorn_HQ) February 19, 2019

I thought John Wayne killed them all? — Jim Wesley (@sloppysekens55) February 19, 2019

They can go to a port of entry. — JC (@Quato2) February 19, 2019

Indigenous means belonging to their locality. Like El Salvador or Guatemala. Not Vermont. — gaberz86 (@akaRalphHornsby) February 19, 2019

Democrats went from: Illegal immigration is bad -> we need fences -> we don't need wall -> we need to tear down existing walls -> every Latin American has a right to American citizenship. — Klasical Liberal (@KlasicalLiberal) February 19, 2019

… and the moment those people start exhibiting any interest in voting Republican, Democrats will be in favor of a *big* freaking wall, *real* freaking fast… — MidasRex (@MidasRex1998) February 19, 2019

They will all be dragged to this position by Marx BAE and her twee Instagram videos. https://t.co/VKpog1nUWO — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2019

They're all scared of AOC ripping them on Twitter that they are taking up ridiculous positions — Jersey City Yankee 🇺🇸🗽 (@CagedMLS) February 19, 2019

So … open borders, right? Walls are an “immorality”? So go with Beto O’Rourke and pledge to tear down all existing fencing when elected. Oh, wait, she already sorta kinda said she would maybe consider it.

