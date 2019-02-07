But wait … her utterly implausible Green New Deal isn’t the only thing to ridicule Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about Thursday. After giving an immigrant ICE agent who broke up sex trafficking rings the stare of death at the State of the Union, Ocasio-Cortez was back at the microphone explaining how America is Native land and she’s not going to let ICE criminalize descendants of Native Americans.

.@AOC speaks out against ICE and CPB: "We are standing on Native land, and Latino people are descendants of Native people. And we cannot be told and criminalized simply for our identity and our status." https://t.co/QIKelB4HSF pic.twitter.com/EupRdAYWj3 — The Hill (@thehill) February 7, 2019

It’s Native land, and Latino people like herself are descendants of Native people, so ICE and the Border Patrol have no business criminalizing illegal immigration. Is that what she’s saying?

The Hill reports:

Four rising progressive stars on Thursday spoke out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), calling on Democrats to vote against any measure that would increase immigration enforcement funding. Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and a coalition progressive immigrant rights groups collected 200,000 signatures on a petition to reject any funding for detention centers or deportation agents. “This is one of the most urgent moral issues and crises that we have in America right now,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

Funny how Democrats like Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi are suddenly arbiters of what is moral (third-trimester abortion) and immoral (a border fence).

The modern Democratic Party and its future, illustrated. https://t.co/Pf3isvp2fL — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 7, 2019

What the hell does that mean. Enter illegally and you should be deported or arrested. PERIOD — stewbanosap (@stewbanosap) February 7, 2019

If you are in the country ILLEGALLY, that is a civil violation/offense. Everyone migrated, then 1789 happened. Good grief this woman. — pistrix (@pistrix) February 7, 2019

This girl is so dumb it is painful to watch. — ❄️ Brian ⛄️ (@applecharlie5) February 7, 2019

She’s become a caricature of herself. — BUD Bleachers (@BUDBleachers) February 7, 2019

Cultural appropriation…. — De'Etta G (@CourageousJoy) February 7, 2019

Um Latin people are descendants from Europe. Indigenous people are descendants from, um indigenous people… — Spicey_Killbasa (@Czarnopis) February 7, 2019

Native Americans came from Asia. They're immigrants just like our European ancestors. We owe them nothing. Fighting for resources defines human history. The revenge game is endless and stupid. — Odin Gaye (@OdinGaye) February 7, 2019

And Latinos are descendants of the Spaniards who conquered a whole continent! — Phil in NJ (@pdellin) February 7, 2019

'Latino people are descendants of Native people' Does Jorge Ramos know? 'Cuz, that dude has whiter skin and bluer eyes than most ethno-British people I know. He looks far more likely to have descended from Spanish Conquistadors than Native peoples. — SophieRo3 (@SophieRo3) February 7, 2019

Literally sons of Conquistadors. Not remotely native. — Phil Spiderman 🐋 (@PureHughness) February 7, 2019

Hang on. So i “descended” from Africans…so is Africa mine? — JamesMadison (@potus4madison) February 7, 2019

And we are all descendants of Africans. What is her point exactly? According to her logic we all have the right to return to African soil, the origin of Homo sapiens. — Betty Bookworm 🦄🍭🎀 (@betty_penate) February 7, 2019

So by her logic I should be able to just walk right in to England, France or Germany because of my ancestors. The world is more complex than this Ms. Cortez. Devote more resources to the backlogged immigration system so more people can immigrate legally not just open the borders — Mark ferris (@F1rstr3con1) February 7, 2019

I’m going to Hanover, Germany and picking out a nice house. Get out you trespassing bastards! — Gary Denny (@garywaynedenny) February 7, 2019

Someone deserves a refund for that college tuition. Geez — Lisa (@txldallas) February 7, 2019

If she doesn't like the Immigration Laws on the books, perhaps she should sponsor a change to put before the American voters….instead of constantly complaining about ICE and their enforcement of the LAW. — Jenna (@KittyCatMommy) February 7, 2019

Yeah, maybe talk to your new colleagues about all the laws they passed that ICE agents have sworn to enforce.

@AOC If you don’t like the Laws on our books, work to change them, legally….Otherwise, follow them to the letter.

You took an oath to do just that! If you can not fulfill that promise, you need to find another line of work. — BamaGirl54 (@kjwebb54) February 7, 2019

So over the past two weeks, the Dems have openly advocated: 1) Infanticide

2) Open borders

3) Abolishing airplane travel and cow farts And this is BEFORE the Democrat primary debates have even begun. — Enter Sandmann (@LetItBurnUSA) February 7, 2019

That's definitely a winning platform.. Lol they just can't get out of their own way

#idiots — Michael Garza (@claymangarza) February 7, 2019

Related: