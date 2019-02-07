But wait … her utterly implausible Green New Deal isn’t the only thing to ridicule Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about Thursday. After giving an immigrant ICE agent who broke up sex trafficking rings the stare of death at the State of the Union, Ocasio-Cortez was back at the microphone explaining how America is Native land and she’s not going to let ICE criminalize descendants of Native Americans.

It’s Native land, and Latino people like herself are descendants of Native people, so ICE and the Border Patrol have no business criminalizing illegal immigration. Is that what she’s saying?

The Hill reports:

Four rising progressive stars on Thursday spoke out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), calling on Democrats to vote against any measure that would increase immigration enforcement funding.

Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and a coalition progressive immigrant rights groups collected 200,000 signatures on a petition to reject any funding for detention centers or deportation agents.

“This is one of the most urgent moral issues and crises that we have in America right now,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

Funny how Democrats like Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi are suddenly arbiters of what is moral (third-trimester abortion) and immoral (a border fence).

Yeah, maybe talk to your new colleagues about all the laws they passed that ICE agents have sworn to enforce.

