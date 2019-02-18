As you know if you’ve been reading Twitchy today and our posts about CNN’s Brian Stelter, the ones to follow in the Jussie Smollett case are the local reporters on the ground in Chicago keeping in touch daily with the Chicago Police Department.

One of those reporters is CBS Chicago’s Charlie De Mar, whom you might remember as the guy who tweeted the photos from the raid on the Osundairo brothers’ apartment.

De Mar has a new piece out citing multiple sources who suggest a motive for the alleged attack on Smollett:

It hasn’t received much attention, and maybe that just proves the point. Smollett did receive a threatening letter at the “Empire” offices at Fox, but that story didn’t get any traction in the media.

De Mar reports:

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, upset after a racist letter sent to the show’s studio didn’t get a “bigger reaction,” is suspected of paying two men to attack him a week later, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the investigation.

“When the letter didn’t get enough attention, he concocted the staged attack,” a source told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards. Other sources corroborated that information.

The blockbuster revelation into at least part of Smollett’s potential motive comes two days after CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Smollett and two brothers — Ola and Abel Osundairo — staged the attack on Jan. 29 in Streeterville.

Two brothers with whom he had a working relationship on “Empire,” no less.

De Mar spoke by phone with the Osundairo brothers, who are of Nigerian descent and don’t seem the be racist MAGA rednecks after all.

They’re not anti-Trump? That’s cool. Do you know who is virulently anti-Trump if his previous tweets are any indication? Jussie Smollett.

Truth.

