As you know if you’ve been reading Twitchy today and our posts about CNN’s Brian Stelter, the ones to follow in the Jussie Smollett case are the local reporters on the ground in Chicago keeping in touch daily with the Chicago Police Department.

One of those reporters is CBS Chicago’s Charlie De Mar, whom you might remember as the guy who tweeted the photos from the raid on the Osundairo brothers’ apartment.

De Mar has a new piece out citing multiple sources who suggest a motive for the alleged attack on Smollett:

WE GOT A MOTIVE for Jussie Smollett. “When the letter didn’t get enough attention, he concocted the staged attack,” https://t.co/XScBQIZzMu pic.twitter.com/p1T5A4orD1 — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) February 18, 2019

It hasn’t received much attention, and maybe that just proves the point. Smollett did receive a threatening letter at the “Empire” offices at Fox, but that story didn’t get any traction in the media.

The words in the letter Jussie received were crafted with letters cut out from magazine(s) Racial and homophobic slurs directed at actor. “MAGA” on return address. There was also a racist stick figure drawing with a gun pointing towards figure. https://t.co/0TtYH1awDE — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 18, 2019

During search of brothers home last week…. Some of items inventoried on police evidence logs show a “magazine, a wallet with stamps and piece of paper/writing were taken from home”https://t.co/0TtYH1awDE pic.twitter.com/jDQvzGADCg — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 18, 2019

De Mar reports:

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, upset after a racist letter sent to the show’s studio didn’t get a “bigger reaction,” is suspected of paying two men to attack him a week later, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the investigation. “When the letter didn’t get enough attention, he concocted the staged attack,” a source told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards. Other sources corroborated that information. The blockbuster revelation into at least part of Smollett’s potential motive comes two days after CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Smollett and two brothers — Ola and Abel Osundairo — staged the attack on Jan. 29 in Streeterville.

Two brothers with whom he had a working relationship on “Empire,” no less.

De Mar spoke by phone with the Osundairo brothers, who are of Nigerian descent and don’t seem the be racist MAGA rednecks after all.

I just spoke to Ola and Abel Osundairo on the phone. It was brief but they stressed the following. “We are not racist. We are not homophobic. And we are not anti-Trump. We were born and raised in Chicago and are American citizens.”https://t.co/0TtYH1awDE — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 18, 2019

They’re not anti-Trump? That’s cool. Do you know who is virulently anti-Trump if his previous tweets are any indication? Jussie Smollett.

It will be interesting to see who wrote that note. — Basil Seal (@MrBasilSeal) February 18, 2019

I wonder who sent the letter… 🤔🤔🤔 — mikesmonkeyfists (@mikesmonkeyfist) February 18, 2019

Let's be honest He probably faked that letter too — Brash Candicoot (@Donga_Saw) February 18, 2019

He posted it himself also — JJ (@jayjaycafe) February 18, 2019

So he mailed himself a terrible letter and then when nobody believed him he staged a hate crime against himself?? — Brandon (@Priklypearadise) February 18, 2019

The fake letter didn't have the desired effect, so they upped the ante. — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) February 18, 2019

Magazines were tagged and confiscated from the brother's apt by CPD. #Hoax Letter was tracked as mailed from the Chicagoland area. — 🇺🇸 John Titor Miller❌ (@RRBlackWraith) February 18, 2019

Awesome reporting thank you for tying up all of the dangling ends. As an investigative journalist myself I cannot thank you enough for taking the time asking the hard questions and helping piece this together — Randy Economy (@EconomyRadio) February 18, 2019

Thank goodness for local news. — Jack (@NotaTreeStump) February 18, 2019

Local journalists have been way ahead of national ones who have been only interested in using this story to further a narrative instead of just reporting. — Mohammed (@mlcom28) February 18, 2019

Truth.

But @brianstelter couldn't possibly know any local reporters to have on @ReliableSources. He's searching like: pic.twitter.com/WgKY09w0s4 — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) February 18, 2019

Any comments from @ABC or @RobinRoberts after the grand staged interview? Asking for a friend, thanks in advance. — Matthew (@mkotz14) February 18, 2019

Totally reasonable response: Stage an attack and then agree to testify against two men apprehended until he found out they were his coconspirators and not random innocent Trump supporters that fit the description. — Jeffrey James (@Jasta1985) February 18, 2019

That’s the worst part. It’s bad enough that he staged an attack on himself in order to paint Trump supporters as racists and bigots, he was actually willing to ruin lives of two innocent men for that. And he also made sure people will be less likely to believe actual victims. — David V. Mault (@realDavidMault) February 18, 2019

Yep, that is way worse than the actual staging for sure. That's real sociopath type stuff, if true. Based on the report that came out this morning, that's what it seems like. — Jeffrey James (@Jasta1985) February 18, 2019

