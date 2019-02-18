TMZ broke the story of the racist and homophobic “attack” on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, and now they’re back with new information from law enforcement sources: apparently, those two brothers told police that they’d driven around with Smollett scouting out locations for the attack.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Abel and Ola Osundairo told cops they got in a car with Jussie and scouted a location, settling on the one right outside the actor’s apartment. The brothers said Jussie chose the spot because he believed a camera would have captured the action.

Our sources say the brothers told police Jussie said he wanted to make it a “physical thing,” but not to the point he’d be seriously injured.

… when cops arrived, Jussie took them down to the area he said the “attack” went down and pointed to the camera, saying it was good the incident was captured on video. What he didn’t know was that the camera was pointed in the wrong direction and didn’t capture the incident.

That’s too bad: Smollett had reportedly hired actors, scouted out a location, rehearsed the attack, and then missed the shot.

Trending

The police would really like to talk with Smollett again, but he’s busy or something according to his attorneys.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cameraJussie Smollettlocationrehearsedtmz