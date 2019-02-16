The thing is, Joe Biden didn’t just pick Germany as his venue to describe America as an embarrassment; he also claimed it’s something that the American people understand plainly. Guess he thought he was doing you a favor by noting to a gathering of European policy leaders that you know your country is an embarrassment and feel bad about it.

Joe Biden tells Europeans in Munich that America is 'an embarrassment'

The Washington Examiner reports:

Speaking on German soil 75 years after the U.S. and its allies prepared for D-Day, Joe Biden described America as “an embarrassment” and its trade policies “self-defeating.” “The America I see values basic human decency, not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border. Americans know that’s not right,” the former vice president and potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate told the Munich Security Conference. “The American people understand plainly that this makes us an embarrassment. The American people know, overwhelmingly, that it is not right. That it is not who we are.”

“Snatching children from their parents?” Um, Biden does know that the whole firestorm over kids in cages started when someone dug up a photo of kids in cages from the Obama/Biden administration?

THE LEFT IS "CAUGHT" LYING & BLAMING PRESIDENT TRUMP AGAIN! 😂

✅The Arizona Central article was from 2014 — during Barack Obama’s presidency.

OBAMA HAD THE CHILDREN IN CAGES NOT TRUMP! STOP LYING! pic.twitter.com/By5hYSDjo2 — Grandma 4 Trump (@Unsneakycindy) May 30, 2018

Is it just us, or are other people getting sick of being told how they’re supposed to feel with the line, “That it is not who we are”?

Here we go with the public apology tour all over again. #JoeBiden — Robin (@rnadeau12) February 16, 2019

Nice another apology tour. — David Peterson (@dpeterson101) February 16, 2019

Continuing the great Obama apology tour. — Ken (@Bandaidken) February 16, 2019

Oh boy. Another apology tour. It worked for Obama, but Serial Groper Uncle Joe Biden is not likely to make it out of America or get anywhere new appropriations in life. — George-Michael Hale (@GeorgeMHale) February 16, 2019

Biden calling America an embarrassment while suggesting that “all” Americans feel this same way is repulsive! Biden’s speech in Munich was no different than Obama’s apology tour. In less than 100 days Obama apologized on 3 continents for the sins of America. #AmericaTheGreat — 🇺🇸Pat Mahoney🇺🇸 (@patsphotos) February 16, 2019

Joe Biden is an embarrassment. — READY TO POUNCE (@corrcomm) February 16, 2019

Barack Obama’s multiple “red lines” were an embarrassment. His interviews with YouTube “stars” were an embarrassment. His cutesie selfie-stick and friendship bracelet videos made in cooperation with BuzzFeed were an embarrassment.

Wow. Did he learn nothing in the past 4 years? — Elizabeth (@fullhousemomma) February 16, 2019

Boy, that tells me all I need to know. — Beth Boldman (@beboldman) February 16, 2019

Lay off the sauce Joe. — Jeez, not this again… (@Next__Pope) February 16, 2019

Joe has been on the wrong side of every major issue for the last 50 years. Not sure where he gets his arrogance from. And he's an a**hole. — Claude (@cbiaget) February 16, 2019

Then he should stay there — Mike Featherston (@MikeFeathersto4) February 16, 2019

Then he can stay in Munich. I'm sure the Germans would love it when he gropes them. — Susan Dietz 🇺🇸 (@Calim1701) February 16, 2019

I guess he is running for German Chancellor because this does not sound like a good bet for US President. — Mark Smith (@marksmithgolfer) February 16, 2019

Yep, that's a winning message lol — Kevin Boyd🗽 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) February 16, 2019

What is most sad is that anti-American viewpoints from Americans is a popular trend somehow. Thanks, Obama, for starting it. — Above the 49th (@kewaski) February 16, 2019

Is he talking about Maxine Waters, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Adam Schiff? Either he isn't going to run for president or he just lost his chance. He has tried to speak for the US on multiple occasions and failed. I guess this is the new apologizing for America speech.. — MMCOWRD (@MMCOWRD) February 16, 2019

No Joe, that's you! Democrats are the only people who take full advantage of all this country has to offer and then go out around the world and trash it!! Stay gone, Joe! #MAGA #AmericaFirst — Kerry Hutchins (@kerry98198) February 16, 2019

We’ve sure learned a lot about what the democrats are really about in the last 3 weeks — Dave Walker (@DaveCWalker) February 16, 2019

Those on the Left will praise his words and agree that America is an embarrassment for not welcoming ILLEGAL immigration. — Snowbird (@CrazyCa74303444) February 16, 2019

Hey, Germany threw open its doors to as many migrants who wanted to come … ask Angela Merkel how that worked out for the country.

