The thing is, Joe Biden didn’t just pick Germany as his venue to describe America as an embarrassment; he also claimed it’s something that the American people understand plainly. Guess he thought he was doing you a favor by noting to a gathering of European policy leaders that you know your country is an embarrassment and feel bad about it.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Speaking on German soil 75 years after the U.S. and its allies prepared for D-Day, Joe Biden described America as “an embarrassment” and its trade policies “self-defeating.”

“The America I see values basic human decency, not snatching children from their parents or turning our back on refugees at our border. Americans know that’s not right,” the former vice president and potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate told the Munich Security Conference. “The American people understand plainly that this makes us an embarrassment. The American people know, overwhelmingly, that it is not right. That it is not who we are.”

“Snatching children from their parents?” Um, Biden does know that the whole firestorm over kids in cages started when someone dug up a photo of kids in cages from the Obama/Biden administration?

Is it just us, or are other people getting sick of being told how they’re supposed to feel with the line, “That it is not who we are”?

Trending

Barack Obama’s multiple “red lines” were an embarrassment. His interviews with YouTube “stars” were an embarrassment. His cutesie selfie-stick and friendship bracelet videos made in cooperation with BuzzFeed were an embarrassment.

Hey, Germany threw open its doors to as many migrants who wanted to come … ask Angela Merkel how that worked out for the country.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaembarrassmentJoe BidenMunichWashington Examiner