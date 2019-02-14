As Twitchy reported Thursday morning, CBS News was teasing an upcoming “60 Minutes” interview with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe who essentially confirmed everyone’s suspicions about there being a Deep State at work.

“There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment,” he revealed. In other words, a coup.

Journalist Adam Housley says there’s a lot more to the story, and it began before President Trump’s campaign.

We know McCabe has a book to sell, but we’re guessing this isn’t in it.

Let’s see if “60 Minutes” actually pursues any of these avenues.

