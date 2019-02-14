As Twitchy reported Thursday morning, CBS News was teasing an upcoming “60 Minutes” interview with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe who essentially confirmed everyone’s suspicions about there being a Deep State at work.

“There were meetings at the Justice Department at which it was discussed whether the vice president and a majority of the cabinet could be brought together to remove the president of the United States under the 25th Amendment,” he revealed. In other words, a coup.

Journalist Adam Housley says there’s a lot more to the story, and it began before President Trump’s campaign.

As everyone on my feed debates the McCabe interview. One reminder. I reported the FBI internal issues began well before Trump ran and McCabe had issues with agents who didn’t play his game. Not defending Trump, just saying there’s a ton more to this story. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 14, 2019

This group of people met without the Director knowing I am told and passed off the meetings as BBQ’s…when they were meetings all about control. Again, this started a while ago and targeted other agents who didn’t play their game — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 14, 2019

What I am saying is that this was a power and control issue, kinda like unmasking. You didn’t play with them, you were targeted. Period. Agents know and they’ve seen how those who spoke out were treated and bankrupted — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 14, 2019

Because everyone who cares is so divided and the media is at the very least ignorant, nobody is asking the deeper questions. Did 60 Mins ask how long these meetings had gone on? — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 14, 2019

My horse in this race is our country. Truth and decency. I’ve signed on to no man or woman. Like many corporations, there are power plays and cliques. This one happened to be in an agency that ruined some people’s lives — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 14, 2019

I presume you know firsthand some agents that those at the top targeted. — 💡Debz526🔥 (@debz526) February 14, 2019

Who was the director you are referring to? Comey?! — BrendaJ (@JustMeBrenna) February 14, 2019

Without the director knowing…

That’s worthy of dark laughter right there.

They are lying. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) February 14, 2019

He didn't know about all their meetings. He knew some stuff, but he also was purposely kept out of the loop. He defended them, but he was #1 about his image. I was told "James finally got the spotlight after always carrying everyone else's bags" Meaning other Directors https://t.co/iIl29jV8rx — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 14, 2019

Well if ALL of this stuff happened under his nose, he wasn’t a very good director was he? — Kathleen Olson (@katlady23) February 14, 2019

Did Comey not want to know, or did his underlings not want to tell him all the facts? — Marilyn Osborn Coon (@MarilynCoon5) February 14, 2019

James’ weaknesses are well known in the agency; he likes to talk out of turn, and it’s all about him. Always. That’s why he was such a good choice for their game, no one respected him anyway and his honesty is tenuous at best. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) February 14, 2019

The only reason he wasn’t in on everything is because even the plotters knew they couldn’t trust him.

You know who else should never have trusted him or anyone connected with him? The American people. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) February 14, 2019

We know McCabe has a book to sell, but we’re guessing this isn’t in it.

All the more reason this needs to be investigated and the results made public… — Igneous_intrusion (@Igneous_ntruson) February 14, 2019

A dirty cop is a dirty cop. — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) February 14, 2019

McCabe is a corrupted dirtbag. He was fired and will soon be indicted! — Tex Mix (@shanep1) February 14, 2019

Not buying it. They were watching the clock until pension. They will obey orders and do what they are told. FBI needs to be burned to ground never to rise again. — paul dobbie ❌ (@pauldobbie2) February 14, 2019

What they did is a disgrace to every decent agent. They can spin it all they want, but all it was was a power grab by people who knew better. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) February 14, 2019

As the 7th floor of the FBI tried to bring @potus down because they 'thought' it was the right thing to do. Who cares what the voters say — Triggering NYC Snowflakes on a Daily Basis (@TriBeCaDad) February 14, 2019

I think you can defend Trump. You know what they did and how what he’s tweeted is all true. — MelanieGore (@melaniesgore) February 14, 2019

Standard qualifier when reporting anything that could be remotely construed as positive for POTUS: "Not defending Trump." — The Invisible Soldier (@covfefe_u) February 14, 2019

Nope….it’s called complete clarification because many on twitter have their eyes covered with froth from their insensibilities over any topic that’s controversial. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 14, 2019

Let’s see if “60 Minutes” actually pursues any of these avenues.

