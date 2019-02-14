We’re getting a lot of new information on the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, including the fact that police raided the house of two people of interest, both of Nigerian descent, and at least one who appeared as an extra on “Empire.”

Sen. Kamala Harris called the alleged attack a “modern-day lynching,” and Smollett’s family called it an act of “domestic terrorism.”

TOP SOURCE: “… indicators point to Smollett orchestrating the event ….” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/t3T5kQmeko — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 15, 2019

Reporters say the two persons of interest are not cooperating with investigators.

In the meantime, Cameron Gray has been compiling an impressive list of tweets about the case. Let’s see how well these age once the two people in custody start talking:

"This was an attempted modern day lynching" – @kamalaharris "The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching." – @corybooker "The racist, homophobic attack on @JussieSmollett is an affront to our humanity." – @speakerpelosi https://t.co/MtkPn4u4xl — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"This attack was not 'possibly' homophobic. It was a racist and homophobic attack." – @AOC "The racist and homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett is a horrific instance of the surging hostility toward minorities around the country." – @sensanders — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"We are all responsible for condemning this behavior and every person who enables or normalizes it." – @SenGillibrand Top Republicans, White House silent about attack on Jussie Smollett, despite 'MAGA' comments https://t.co/REHdhqsVF7 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

Is @DonaldJTrumpJr promoting a Jussie Smollett conspiracy theory? https://t.co/GpsOCnL3WN — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"Let’s call this disturbing attack what it is: a hate crime. It would be a disservice to the LGBTQ community and communities of color to ignore the heightened hateful rhetoric permeating at all levels." – @RepMarkTakano — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"Make no mistake: young people watch our nation’s leaders & learn from their example. Hateful words perpetuate these despicable actions, which is why we must stand up & speak out against intolerance every single day." – @RepMikeQuigley — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

Yup … it was Trump’s fault.

"When one of the most famous black and gay men in America is not safe, the message is clearer than it has ever been. The dangerous lies spewing from the right wing is killing & hurting our people." – @rashidatlaib — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

The attack on Jussie Smollett is more proof that MAGA is a racist slogan https://t.co/8YAi3JESys — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"That the perpetrators in this attack are reported to have wrapped a rope around the victim's neck is jarring, to say the least, and a surprise to many people who believe that lynching has been relegated to the annals of our history.” – @RepBobbyRush — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"I feel like I shouldn’t have to send out reminders that homophobia & racism are cowardly acts. But yet here we are in Maga Hell." – @questlove — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"all of it is you @jussiesmollett. the red hat is the white hood. no ifs ands or buts. if you wear it, you attacked jussie. if you support them, you attack all of us. watch us rally. – @NicoTortorella — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"Thinking of Jussie. Saddened. Heartbroken. Angry. ALL of it. Wouldn’t matter that he is the kindest soul. But he IS the kindest soul. And this is FUCKED. This is what all that hateful mongering has wrought. Are you PROUD???" – @BarryJenkins — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"Jussie Smollett was violently attacked by two white men who poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck. He was targeted for being black and for being gay." – @oliviamunn — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"This is beyond upsetting. What happened to @JussieSmollett is a truly horrible racist, homophobic hate crime. I hope we can find an end to the hate and fear that plagues this country." – @RWitherspoon — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"I am disgusted and horrified to hear of the homophobic and racial attack on Jussie Smollett last night. Unfortunately, these hateful attacks happen way too often." – @mindykaling — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"I can’t believe we still live in a country where hate is so severe. My heart, love and healing thoughts go out to @JussieSmollett. I’m with you, my friend." – @SeanHayes — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"I am so sorry to hear what happened to @JussieSmollett. It’s unacceptable. I hope he knows how many people are thinking of him and committed to holding this administration and its ilk accountable for this hothouse of hate being fostered." – @rgay — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"Heartbroken and furious reading about the attack on @JussieSmollett. I want Trump and all MAGA lunatics to burn in Hell." – @billyeichner — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"The recent racist and homophobic attack on acclaimed actor and activist Jussie Smollett is troubling. The rise in hate crimes is directly linked to President Donald J. Trump's racist and xenophobic rhetoric." – @naacp President @DerrickNAACP — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

Of course conservatives are calling Jussie Smollett a liar and his attempted lynching #fakenews https://t.co/Xit8YsHPK8 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

‘MAGA people don’t watch ‘Empire” is the new defense in the Jussie Smollett assault https://t.co/WyLngocbBO — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

You Don’t Have to Believe Jussie Smollett. But Ask Yourself Why You Don’t. https://t.co/huxWa9qG9T — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

Well … where to start?

“Jussie Smollett was victimized first in a hate-motivated and violent attack in Chicago and has since been doubly victimized as the subject of speculation by the media industry and broader culture.” @GLAAD President and CEO @sarahkateellis — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"Fascinating that these very respectable conservative journalists in Chicago are basically rushing to call Jussie Smollett a liar. It’s just because of their devotion to accuracy & truth tho." – @joemacare about @emzanotti — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

Jussie Smollett heartbroken over criticism after attack: 'You don't even want to see the truth' https://t.co/AdxCtpvM36 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"The vicious, racist and homophobic attack against @JussieSmollett is a reminder of the real violence Black LGBTQ ppl face everyday & the hate this administration continues to embolden" – @ColorOfChange — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

"The family of @JussieSmollett is calling the racist and homophobic attack on him part of the 'domestic terrorism' happening to people across the country." – @yamiche — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

@DonaldJTrumpJr Spent the Day Liking Jussie Smollett Conspiracy Tweets https://t.co/zerOgZij3z — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 14, 2019

Seems as though Rep. Bobby Rush has read Gray’s thread and doesn’t like what he sees:

Your tweet thread attempts to trivialize the attack that @JussieSmollett experienced. Regardless of who the perpetrators were, an attack of this nature is and will always be unacceptable. https://t.co/DqZMBtUMKt — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) February 14, 2019

Ok Congressman, sure, go with thathttps://t.co/x0C6COum0h — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 15, 2019

* * *

Update:

Hold up … the president of the Human Rights Campaign still wants to get in on this:

This is what courage looks like. Thank you @JussieSmollett for speaking out and telling your story in the face of such vile attacks. #StandWithJussie https://t.co/oQGOxkAsY5 — Chad Griffin (@ChadHGriffin) February 15, 2019

FBI statistic show that hate crimes against LGBTQ people, Black people, religious minorities and others are on the rise nationwide. When victims like Jussie come forward, it is imperative that they be treated with respect. Failing to do so will only push others into the shadows. — Chad Griffin (@ChadHGriffin) February 15, 2019

Great timing. You’ve made my night. — Ryan Eskew (@ryaneeskew) February 15, 2019

