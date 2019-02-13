You might think that being held in contempt of Congress would be Eric “When They Go Low, We Kick Them” Holder’s biggest failure. And he’s already said his “biggest regret” as attorney general was labeling Fox News reporter James Rosen a “co-conspirator” in an espionage case and spying on him. Plus, indirectly getting Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry killed wasn’t exactly a shining moment.

But in an event at Drake University, potential 2020 candidate Holder told the audience that his biggest failure as attorney general was not getting more “sane” gun control laws on the books.

First of all, the attorney general doesn’t bring about legislation:

And second …

Holder should probably hold off on announcing that 2020 bid until he gets his house in order. But he won’t.

