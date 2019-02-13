You might think that being held in contempt of Congress would be Eric “When They Go Low, We Kick Them” Holder’s biggest failure. And he’s already said his “biggest regret” as attorney general was labeling Fox News reporter James Rosen a “co-conspirator” in an espionage case and spying on him. Plus, indirectly getting Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry killed wasn’t exactly a shining moment.

But in an event at Drake University, potential 2020 candidate Holder told the audience that his biggest failure as attorney general was not getting more “sane” gun control laws on the books.

Question: What do you wish you would have had more time to work on as AG? Holder: "Gun safety legislation." — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) February 13, 2019

Holder says his worst day as AG was going to Sandy Hook in 2012. "I remember thinking: America's gonna do it. This will be the thing that drives us into a more sane gun regulatory system…if every American had been with me that day, we would've been successful." — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) February 13, 2019

Holder says his "biggest failure" as AG was "my inability to bring about sane gun safety legislation." — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) February 13, 2019

First of all, the attorney general doesn’t bring about legislation:

Ummmm AGs enforce laws, they don’t create them … duh — Chuck (@cfiterman) February 13, 2019

Maybe that’s because his job as attorney general was make use of the legislation already on the books not to pass laws or make up shit on his own — Davey Jones (@titusxpullo) February 14, 2019

I'm confused: Why did a member of the Administrative staff think he could "bring about" any legislation? — Joseph (((Those are My Benjamins))) Levine (@Rabbi224) February 13, 2019

Did anyone tell him legislation is not the job of the AG? — Sgt H (@LinklerMatt) February 13, 2019

And second …

Whats that about illegal guns ? — Chris (@ChrisHerc) February 13, 2019

Maybe he shouldnt have given so many guns to Mexican gangs/cartels. — Think before you type (@ChipD82) February 13, 2019

His idea of gun safety was to sell guns to the cartels? Seems like he accomplished that. — Hugh Kanter (@canarsie67) February 13, 2019

Holder is responsible for the murders of Brian Terry, Jaime Zapata, & many Mexican nationals Justice Department Documents Reveal Widespread Use of Fast and Furious Weapons by Major Mexican Drug Cartels – Linked to at least 69 Killings – Judicial Watch https://t.co/snw2tO0KJ5 — Trigger[LearnToCode]Warning 💻 (@AshLikeSnow17) February 13, 2019

Cheer up, Holder, you did manage to deport a number of guns to the Mexican cartels. That made us safer, right? — hughgrahamadmittedcracker (@hughgrahamadmi1) February 13, 2019

Also getting caught selling guns illegslly that got a border agent killed, then lying about it, and then ignoring a contempt charge from congress until I left office. Also that… — Atlas Learned to Code While Shrugging (@DaveMBP) February 13, 2019

Holder should probably hold off on announcing that 2020 bid until he gets his house in order. But he won’t.

