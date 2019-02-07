We’re blown away that Democratic candidates for president in 2020 have tweeted their support for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, which promises to replace air travel with high-speed rail, rebuild or renovate every building in the United States, end cow flatulence, and do away with fossil fuels.

We mean, we know they support all of the social justice baggage that’s hidden away in this thing, but to come out and support it publically this early in the campaign cycle is a bold strategy. How many Americans have read this thing?

"#GreenNewDeal promises the United States government will provide every single American with a job that includes a “family-sustaining wage, family and medical leave, vacations, and a pension.” — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 7, 2019

#GreenNewDeal also "promises free college for every American… the government will provide “healthy food” to every American… the government will provide, “safe, affordable, adequate housing” for everyone, and “economic security” for all who are “unable or unwilling” to work. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 7, 2019

So to save the planet from climate change we need to give away free college and provide economic security for those unwilling to work. No, seriously.

As if we didn’t already know from their actual march (and superstar speaker Bill Nye, the not-actually-a-scientist-but-a-failed-stand-up-comic guy) that the March for Science was a complete joke, the “community of activists” enthusiastically signed on to the Green New Deal — because justice demands action on climate.

As a community of activists for science and the common good, we support the #GreenNewDeal because it calls for a scale of action on climate that science and justice demand. Please tell your reps to support the resolution: https://t.co/gRrjXgXzX3 pic.twitter.com/FPmXmjetkr — March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC) February 7, 2019

The resolution outlines exactly what a #GreenNewDeal means: jobs guarantee, promoting equity & justice and securing clean air & water for future generations.https://t.co/DOtsOtyraN — March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC) February 7, 2019

Exactly: What do a jobs guarantee and the promotion of equity and justice have to do with climate change?

The latest UN climate report says we have only 12 years to transform our economy to limit the most devastating effects of climate change. We need a massive mobilization of every sector of society on par with what science and justice demand. #GreenNewDealhttps://t.co/HwaLPzq7nY — March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC) February 7, 2019

The #GreenNewDeal is a common sense policy among the American people, regardless of political party or where they live. 92 percent of Democrats and 64 percent of Republicans support the Green New Deal. https://t.co/Wt1n0UIAW0 — March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC) February 7, 2019

Working class communities and communities of color have been first to be hit by pollution & most affected by climate disasters. In advocating for a #GreenNewDeal, we stand with frontline communities demanding equitable solutions to the climate crisis. — March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC) February 7, 2019

Here's a simple summary on why we support the #GreenNewDeal 👇 (h/t @KA_Nicholas) pic.twitter.com/0S4tAATQUE — March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC) February 7, 2019

6.) I’ve never taken an economics class. — Joe Kale (@JoeKale1120) February 7, 2019

Handwritten colored markers on a sheet of paper? Are we sure that’s not the Green New Deal resolution itself?

Maybe it’s just because we’re not scientists ourselves, but isn’t it weird for “justice” to pop up so often when talking about science?

I thought this was a joke at first. Wow. — Brazen Jimmy (@BrazenJ) February 8, 2019

It’s on paper. In multiple colors. Has to be true. — Larry Myers (@lmyersloz) February 8, 2019

Change your name to March for Dictatorship or March for Tyranny. — 2VNews 🎲🎲❌ (@2VNews) February 8, 2019

🤣🤣🤣 so much science pic.twitter.com/wnmsYIkm22 — Gary Stu (@garystu84) February 7, 2019

so….uh…what are you proposing? We somehow get rid of China and India? — Sixx (@d13aga1n) February 7, 2019

Really? Here's a UN report on Climate change that disagrees. And, since we're a rock traveling through deep space at 448,000 MPH in temperatures of -442 degrees F, I think the Earth is doing pretty good. Get rid of your car and house & stop complaining.https://t.co/g8VqjwRN4j — Zack Hawker 🇺🇸 (@USVetForMAGA) February 7, 2019

‘The science is settled’ = ‘I don’t know a damn thing about the scientific process’ — Todd Stewart (@OldSmokeEater) February 7, 2019

LOL. Economic security for those 'unwilling' to work.

What a joke. — select o speed (@selectospeed) February 7, 2019

Change your name to march for nonsense. — 2VNews 🎲🎲❌ (@2VNews) February 8, 2019

I think you and I have a very different understanding of the word "science". — Jim Mason (@JimBobgraholski) February 7, 2019

Let us know when you get to the "science" part. — Mike a.k.a. Proof 🇺🇸 (@ProofBlog) February 8, 2019

You’re a joke — Neal Varma (@Neo_Varmanator) February 7, 2019

