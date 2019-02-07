Wow, the freshman class in the House of Representatives is really taking control and leading the way. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to get rid of cars, airplanes, and cows to save the planet, and Rep. Ilhan Omar is going to bust the myth that transgender women have an advantage in powerlifting. Finally, someone is tackling the issues.

According to The Daily Caller, Omar isn’t just asking the sport to lift its ban on transgender women; she’s recommending that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison investigate USA Powerlifting for barring biological males from women’s events.

The Daily Caller reports:

Omar called it a “myth” that men who identify as transgender women have a “direct competitive advantage” and copied Ellison on the letter, “with a recommendation that he investigate this discriminatory behavior.”

Omar sent her letter on behalf of JayCee Cooper, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, and whom Omar identified as one of her constituents. She signed the letter on Jan. 31, though it only became public on Tuesday after Cooper posted a picture to Instagram, where it caught the attention of OutSports.

At least we now know that Omar can do more than just bash Israel.

