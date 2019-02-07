Wow, the freshman class in the House of Representatives is really taking control and leading the way. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to get rid of cars, airplanes, and cows to save the planet, and Rep. Ilhan Omar is going to bust the myth that transgender women have an advantage in powerlifting. Finally, someone is tackling the issues.

Rep. Ilhan Omar says it's a "myth" that transgender women have an advantage over biological women in powerlifting. She's asking the sport to lift its ban.https://t.co/e2N11Rqxnc via @DailyCaller @peterjhasson @henryrodgersdc — Ethan Barton (@ethanrbarton) February 6, 2019

According to The Daily Caller, Omar isn’t just asking the sport to lift its ban on transgender women; she’s recommending that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison investigate USA Powerlifting for barring biological males from women’s events.

The Daily Caller reports:

Omar called it a “myth” that men who identify as transgender women have a “direct competitive advantage” and copied Ellison on the letter, “with a recommendation that he investigate this discriminatory behavior.” Omar sent her letter on behalf of JayCee Cooper, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, and whom Omar identified as one of her constituents. She signed the letter on Jan. 31, though it only became public on Tuesday after Cooper posted a picture to Instagram, where it caught the attention of OutSports.

At least we now know that Omar can do more than just bash Israel.

Rep. Omar is a goddamn, science denying idiot. — Atlas Learned to Code While Shrugging (@DaveMBP) February 7, 2019

Party of Science — Chris Anderson (@cmand21) February 6, 2019

Dear @IlhanMN, “there are major differences between female and male skeletal muscles, including differences in energy metabolism, fiber type composition, and contractile speed” https://t.co/K8UTiGxefu pic.twitter.com/DvTnfFZbTS — KC Prost (@Prosthealth) February 7, 2019

As a personal trainer, I can unequivocally say, Representative Omar has no idea what she's talking about. Of course men who identify as women have an advantage over biological women. — Paul A. Marketos (Code Name: Shadow) (@ShadowWarriorPM) February 6, 2019

“Doctors can change some things about the body. But they can’t “reformat” the body to become something else completely. A biological male is going to have the fundamental structures of a male body. That’s an inherent advantage in many sports.”https://t.co/YOP2kjDHDE — Woelf Dietrich (@Woelf20) February 6, 2019

it's really all about the science — The Dullard (@KaizenDefense) February 6, 2019

Has this person taken basic anatomy and physiology? — Sheri (@walkhikecamp) February 6, 2019

Well she has bachelor's degrees in political science and international studies, so she knows everything. — Caulifloweryum (@caulifloweryum) February 6, 2019

This is only debunked in every study of strength in the history of science. — Newman (@snewman1230) February 7, 2019

She obviously doesn't have a clue, congratulations on electing her Minnesota 😂 — James Whitt (@JamesWhitt13) February 6, 2019

This is truly asinine. Sports competition, at least for women biologically born female, will become completely unfair. It’s a scientific and clearly observable fact that anyone born as a biological male will have a massive strength and speed advantage. Completely illogical. — Shaun Forward (@sbackword) February 7, 2019

Does this congresswoman represent that MANY transgender weightlifters that she's bringing this up! Aren't they elected to represent their constituents? — Brian Pelda (@peldini) February 7, 2019

I absolutely CANNOT believe that this person and people like her have been elected to public office. Speechless. — Tresha Attaway (@TAttaway) February 7, 2019

Now this is really an important policy. Tackle those tough issues! — Bill Wagner (@wagbill) February 7, 2019

Well I’m glad she’s got her legislative priorities straight. Thanks Minnesota. — Hans Rosenschwein (@HerrHansie) February 7, 2019

Congratulations everyone, we did it. We’ve officially run out of problems — eliminoP (@eliminoP) February 7, 2019

How about investigating @keithellison for beating up his girlfriend? https://t.co/XLWjeyQCDb — Tim Dawson (@timdawson1956) February 7, 2019

Is she so willing to overlook domestic violence while she is trying to promote a trans athlete? Where are those ethics she keeps complaining about? — patient jedi (@masbury1603) February 7, 2019

