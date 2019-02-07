As Twitchy reported earlier, 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris announced that she would co-sponsor Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, which would do away with air travel and cows and tear down and rebuild every building in the United States, among other details.

Harris isn’t alone among the 2020 Democratic field in endorsing the Green New Deal, the FAQ page of which is still AWOL from Ocasio-Cortez’s website, by the way.

Have any of these candidates actually read the thing?

Excited to join @AOC & @SenMarkey on a historic #GreenNewDeal resolution to address the peril of climate change and worsening inequality. Our history is a testimony to the achievement of what some think is impossible — we must take bold action now. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 7, 2019

If we want to live in a world with clean air and water, we have to take real action to combat climate change now. I'm proud to join @RepAOC and @SenMarkey on a #GreenNewDeal resolution to fight for our planet and our kids’ futures. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 7, 2019

A #GreenNewDeal is ambitious. It's bold. And I’m cosponsoring this resolution with @aoc and @senmarkey because it’s exactly the kind of action it will take to conquer the biggest threat of our lifetime. https://t.co/CfQFgBnlat — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 7, 2019

I’m proud to co-sponsor @AOC and @EdMarkey's Green New Deal. We must aggressively tackle climate change which poses an existential threat to our nation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 7, 2019

Please, please, please let every single 2020 Democratic candidate add their name to this dumpster fire. How about you, Bernie?

Climate change is an existential disaster facing the entire world. We must transform our energy system away from fossil fuels to energy efficiency and sustainable energy. A Green New Deal can save the planet and create millions of new jobs. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 7, 2019

More! Come on, Beto … we know you don’t actually hold any political office, but endorse this mess, now. And you too, Joe Biden. And Tulsi Gabbard.

Gov. Jay Inslee, you don’t have a prayer but thank you for endorsing the Green New Deal anyway.

Confronting climate change is the defining challenge of our time, and also an opportunity to create millions of jobs building a more just, inclusive and innovative clean energy economy. This has to be our focus #GreenNewDeal — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) February 7, 2019

The knuckleheads are all getting on board. They have a political death wish. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) February 7, 2019

This could be a poster for Trump’s re-election campaign. — Jay K (@JayKlos) February 7, 2019

Something tells me they won't be challenged on it by the media at all — CPrice (@CPriceDenver) February 7, 2019

Asking for details would be hate speech. — Jason (@Jason_Opines) February 7, 2019

The proposal is so all over the place and strange. Why the bizarre focus on intersectionality in a enviro proposal. Tons of stuff about totally unrelated topics. Completely achievable drivel. It doesn't seem like anyone thought it through. — ShagNasty (@YaBoiShagNasty) February 7, 2019

No more airplanes? Paying people unwilling to work? — John Rennhack (@johnrennhack) February 7, 2019

The GND actually sets-back the climate change movement. It’s a serious document that can be used to show how climate change is being used to advance the broader liberal agenda. — Likable Pat (@PatMcPSU) February 7, 2019

Maybe… they actually want Trump to get re-elected? (1) maybe they like what he's doing; or (2) makes it easier for them to get re-elected just by pretending to oppose him? — Tronald Dump (@RDU_native) February 7, 2019

Well that just narrowed the presidential field — John Erickson (@rocinma) February 7, 2019

A 2020 beginners guide on who not to vote for. — John Snowden (@JonSnoden) February 7, 2019

This is insane. Donald Trump just won 2020. — Deangelo Thunders (@DeangeloThunder) February 7, 2019

All they had to do was NOT be crazy…. — Zotzer (@zotzer) February 7, 2019

Lol they’re literally re-electing trump — Talley6 (@Talley616) February 7, 2019

They're really going after the Amish vote. — FREE THE UK CHILDREN FREE TOMMY (@MartinRedmonddd) February 7, 2019

I, too, love the Emperor's fine regalia. Seriously? The fact that @AOC's little fairy tale isn't being laughed at heartily from every quarter is proof that either the entire Democratic party has lost its mind, or they're so deeply cynical they think this will be a vote-winner. — (((Chris Hamill))) (@ChrisHamill16) February 8, 2019

Obviously never read it. This is GOLD — JohnGalt (@JohnGal26732891) February 7, 2019

Every Democrat candidate…every day until election day! — 2BarkingWesties (@2BarkingWesties) February 8, 2019

Can't wait to see how eliminating air travel and upgrading/replacing EVERY building in the country plays in the general. — Ali Pardo (@alipardo) February 7, 2019

Can't wait to see what an Amtrak ticket to Hawaii goes for. — MiSsiNgLiNk: #867-5309 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@NeVet1969) February 7, 2019

What, would you say, is the flavor of the Kool-Aid they’re drinking? — Dave Bujak (@dave_bujak) February 7, 2019

Maybe it’s all just a joke? Supporting the “Green New Deal” to own the cons?

I don’t really take attempts at humor in major policy proposals from members of Congress and endorsed by presidential candidates. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2019

Hey, what’s wrong with a little wacky “hyperbole” in a super-serious legislative proposal, right @daveweigel? https://t.co/TD6cUDgWLc — SmokeNMirrors71 (@SmokeNMirrors71) February 7, 2019

There's a 14-page legislative text, and, separately, there is a FAQ on AOC's website. The latter is not the legislative proposal. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 7, 2019

FAQ on her website has been removed. Great work today. https://t.co/3zSLQZd405 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2019

Come on, media, let’s ask these presidential wannabes some questions. How much to eliminate the cow farts and how many jobs will that create?

