As Twitchy reported earlier, 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris announced that she would co-sponsor Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, which would do away with air travel and cows and tear down and rebuild every building in the United States, among other details.

Harris isn’t alone among the 2020 Democratic field in endorsing the Green New Deal, the FAQ page of which is still AWOL from Ocasio-Cortez’s website, by the way.

Have any of these candidates actually read the thing?

Please, please, please let every single 2020 Democratic candidate add their name to this dumpster fire. How about you, Bernie?

More! Come on, Beto … we know you don’t actually hold any political office, but endorse this mess, now. And you too, Joe Biden. And Tulsi Gabbard.

Gov. Jay Inslee, you don’t have a prayer but thank you for endorsing the Green New Deal anyway.

Maybe it’s all just a joke? Supporting the “Green New Deal” to own the cons?

Come on, media, let’s ask these presidential wannabes some questions. How much to eliminate the cow farts and how many jobs will that create?

