As Twitchy has reported, Democrats aren’t exactly falling over themselves to shout “Believe women!” in the face of sexual assault allegations against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, for example, denied knowing who is he, while 2020 candidate Cory Booker admitted that multitasking is just not his thing and he’s 100 percent laser focused right now on wrenching Gov. Ralph Northam out of office … which would elevate Fairfax to the position of governor.

Best of all, though, was when the Daily Caller’s Henry Rogers caught Sen. Bernie Sanders faking a phone call to avoid answering questions about Fairfax.

Bernie is back and and this time he is taking fake phone calls to dodge questions about if he believes Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax’s accuser… WATCH THIS: pic.twitter.com/y6n83qPKit — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2019

But was Sanders the only one pulling that trick? Benny Johnson, whom The Hill reports has moved from The Daily Caller to Turning Point USA, says DNC Chairman Tom Perez pulled the same stunt on him Tuesday night before the State of the Union address:

I just asked DNC Chairman Tom Perez to respond to the sexual assault allegations against VA Lt Gov. Justin Fairfax. He said “We’re here to talk about tonight” His staffers then surrounded me & he took a fake phone call. Seriously- Watch. It’s fake. He was talking to no one. pic.twitter.com/uhXFvAbOKK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 6, 2019

So this is the “Believe women” crowd?

Very strange. Bernie Sanders used the exact same “fake phone” tactic earlier today with my colleague @henryrodgersdc. Just two months ago, Dems were telling me to “believe all women.”https://t.co/X13AMFNO1V — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 6, 2019

I think he was talking to Bernie; Bernie had the same fake phone-call thing going. Maybe its a special ringer only embarrassed Democrats have on their phone. — PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) February 6, 2019

It is a fake phone call.. the screen turns off when you put it next to your ear due to the proximity sensor😂 — Badd (@sirBadd) February 6, 2019

Screen still on = No one on the line — Just Matt (@TheMattRTR) February 6, 2019

I tried this once. Had my phone up to my ear, talking to the fake person when my phone started ringing 😂😂 #BUSTED 👏👏 — Montero (@MilfyMontero) February 6, 2019

Hilarious thing to actually witness. 😂 — Tim Hayes (@TimHayesLaw) February 6, 2019

You have no idea how hard I laughed at the Bernie video. Now this! Stop! Stop! I can't breathe! — TIM BOSSERT (@OldMillXxX) February 6, 2019

Lots of fake phone calls by Dems today! — kyle j hunt (@kylejhunt) February 6, 2019

“I know how technology works.” Instant classic. — Thomas Fons (@tfons) February 6, 2019

What No Kavenaugh level OUTRAGE??? HYPOCRITES…but they know that — Victoria Cloyes (@CloyesVictoria) February 6, 2019

Man, these people are idiots. Voter fraud is the only explanation for them winning anything. — Greg“Smirk This” F. 😏😏😏Learn to code!! (@straytski) February 6, 2019

Such a brave feminist ally. #Metoo is a joke pic.twitter.com/9qDyb8zOqi — Marie Arf (@schwingcat) February 6, 2019

#MeToo is a joke.

