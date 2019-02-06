As Twitchy has reported, Democrats aren’t exactly falling over themselves to shout “Believe women!” in the face of sexual assault allegations against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, for example, denied knowing who is he, while 2020 candidate Cory Booker admitted that multitasking is just not his thing and he’s 100 percent laser focused right now on wrenching Gov. Ralph Northam out of office … which would elevate Fairfax to the position of governor.

Best of all, though, was when the Daily Caller’s Henry Rogers caught Sen. Bernie Sanders faking a phone call to avoid answering questions about Fairfax.

But was Sanders the only one pulling that trick? Benny Johnson, whom The Hill reports has moved from The Daily Caller to Turning Point USA, says DNC Chairman Tom Perez pulled the same stunt on him Tuesday night before the State of the Union address:

So this is the “Believe women” crowd?

#MeToo is a joke.

