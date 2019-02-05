We’ll give Rep. Ilan Omar credit for not pretending she was on the phone to avoid answering an uncomfortable question, but that’s as much credit as we’ll give her. Pressed by CNN’s Manu Raju, Omar begrudgingly admitted that Israel is an ally of the United States, but she thinks Israel has a ways to go to in living up to the values of its allies.

Oh, and as far as why she supports the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement against Israel? That answer was left in a puff of smoke.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is asked if she considers Israel and ally of the United States. She gives a clunky answer then ignores question about her support for BDS movement. H/T @CNN's @mkraju for excellent reporting. pic.twitter.com/8bqSvuDfgX — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 5, 2019

Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) runs from CNN when they ask her why she supports anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaigns against Israel. pic.twitter.com/ovCNA6OxKG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 5, 2019

So she’s cool with the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela and doesn’t support President Trump’s “coup attempt” there, but she definitely has deep-seated issues with Israel. Huh.

The real headline here is that CNN asked a good question. Notice it wasn’t Acosta. — magadave (@daveb821) February 5, 2019

huh. CNN pushing in the right direction on this. surprising. — some_guy_777 (@valleyhilltops2) February 5, 2019

CNN finding their spines and actually challenging a Democrat instead of softballing them? Are pigs flying outside? — Elenti (@ScarletElenti) February 5, 2019

I’m surprised they asked her that. They’re questions tend to be softballs. — Remy (@RemySanderson) February 5, 2019

Even CNN can't refute this, on their own network, their own feed, their own reporter.

She didn't even say, "no comment", just walked away… — HEJB (@M_TI3R) February 5, 2019

I find her blatant Anti-Semitism and transparent hatred refreshing! — Bernard Silverman (@DonKeehotey) February 5, 2019

The Democrats elected some real winners in 2018. This is great for conservatives for 2020. — Suzi Smith (@Suzi0429) February 5, 2019

"Freshmen Dems Challenge Party's Support For Israel" – well now that they're chasing the Muslim vote, the #Democrats must figure the Jewish vote can be treated like they would a newborn babe. — Jonathan Gelling (@j_gelling) February 5, 2019

She's clueless — Fulkerson Patricia (@FulkerPatt) February 5, 2019

It is so racist and bigoted to make her answer hard questions… — Matt Shannon (@mattrshannon) February 5, 2019

Thanks, Minnesota. 🤬 — Facts Matter (@MeridithG1015) February 5, 2019

Get rid of this woman. — priscilla (@prissy4001) February 5, 2019

She will be removed from office in less than 2 years. — cturtle31 (@cturtle31) February 5, 2019

The guy at the end is flat lying through his teeth. "Every democrat in the senate opposes BDS"… yeah, sure buddy. — Trey Best (@TreyBest6) February 5, 2019

#Omar should be judged by the friends she keeps and the statements she makes re: Israel. Her calls for “unity” are totally BS. She is an anti-Semitic hack pic.twitter.com/m2umFsKSyB — sully (@JohnSullysfb) February 5, 2019

