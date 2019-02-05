We’ll give Rep. Ilan Omar credit for not pretending she was on the phone to avoid answering an uncomfortable question, but that’s as much credit as we’ll give her. Pressed by CNN’s Manu Raju, Omar begrudgingly admitted that Israel is an ally of the United States, but she thinks Israel has a ways to go to in living up to the values of its allies.

Oh, and as far as why she supports the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement against Israel? That answer was left in a puff of smoke.

So she’s cool with the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela and doesn’t support President Trump’s “coup attempt” there, but she definitely has deep-seated issues with Israel. Huh.

