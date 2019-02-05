If you read our post Monday night about the latest poll from Monmouth, Beto O’Rourke, who has won nothing, is riding relatively high among potential 2020 Democratic candidates with about 7 percent support — which actually puts him in the top five.

O’Rourke appeared on Oprah Tuesday where some thought he might announce his 2020 run, but instead, he sounded like someone who really needs to be on medication … seriously. It’s a shame Twitter suspended the parody blog O’Rourke was keeping on his head-clearing road trip, because it was spot on.

Watching @Oprah interview @BetoORourke. He certainly does not sound like someone who’s not running. pic.twitter.com/fSgA4mkRpq — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) February 5, 2019

Do people really want a president who lost one election and found himself in “the sunken place”?

Oprah: When you go home and wake up and it’s done and you didn’t win, is there a sunken place? Beto: "Yes. Felt a profound disappointment in myself that I had let so many people down." — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 5, 2019

"How you come out of your funk at least in my case, you stop looking at yourself. You look at others,” Beto O’Rourke says. — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 5, 2019

Beto O’Rourke on him going on his road trip to get out of his “funk”: “I had to be moving, I had to be meeting people. It’s just how I think, how I find the next step. I just truly emerged out of this by being with people.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 5, 2019

So the Hollywood elite’s favorite Democrat, instead of campaigning, has been driving around trying to get out of his post-loss funk? Kamala Harris has already done a CNN forum and is going to give her own pre-State of the Union address Tuesday night.

My gosh this feels like it was ripped straight from @BetosFakeBlog https://t.co/cZWR3l01Ly — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) February 5, 2019

Sounds like a puppy. — Barbara Diamond (@cvbars) February 5, 2019

Seems like Beto is Going through his Beta phase — David Wolin (@oycellarsdavid) February 5, 2019

Doesn’t he have a family? — J (@janetj54) February 5, 2019

This dude is having a mid-life crisis. Leaving his wife and kids alone. — Rob Solo (@robsolo) February 5, 2019

No mother of young children could ever indulge herself like this. — Squee (@battybutton) February 5, 2019

Revisiting his gap year. — dixietoo (@DiXieTwo82) February 5, 2019

Sounds like every rich kid I went to to high school with after graduation. — Pc (@hawtpp) February 5, 2019

Is that why @BetoORourke also did a live stream on insta of his teeth being cleaned? Because of funk? — L'esprit d'escalier (@Noachl) February 5, 2019

Classic narcissist. — katymom (@debross123) February 5, 2019

Spare us. 🤮 — newbal (@nicole_balestri) February 5, 2019

He is a freaking clown. He is not qualified. Go get a job. — Doug (@Doug24Seven) February 5, 2019

What a load of crap. — Brian Cairns (@briantcairns) February 5, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂what a tool ….. — Black Irish (@ryanbla87437174) February 5, 2019

Forget the Lunar New Year; is everyone hyped for Beto Month?

One note on Beto’s timeline for a decision. According to Beto camp, In early March a major profile of Beto is scheduled in Vanity Fair, which is timed to coincide with a major documentary about Beto. March will be Beto month. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) February 5, 2019

