If you’ll recall, right around the same time that Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi were responding to President Trump’s Oval Office address to the nation on border security and inspiring about a thousand memes in the process, Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders was in a room somewhere giving his own response to the president’s speech.

And after the State of the Union address Tuesday night, Sanders again will be providing his own response right after the Democrats’ official selection, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Guess he just can’t let it lie.

.@BernieSanders says he'll again deliver his own response to the State of the Union. (@staceyabrams is giving the official Democratic response.) — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 4, 2019

We thought the Democrats were done with old, white men, and they’re letting it be known.

The Sanders response is *after* the official Democratic response delivered by @staceyabrams, but still a lot of reasons this will grate/alienate. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 5, 2019

Count me among the grated and alienated. — Vali (@ValiVailVali) February 5, 2019

Black women from the south were a MAJOR reason Sanders lost the nomination in 2016. So he decides to give a separate SOTU response, when the Dem response is being given by a black woman from the south. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 4, 2019

And yea, I know Sanders gave a SOTU response in 2018 too… People can do what they want obviously, but it probably isn't a great idea when a major charge against you is that you aren't a Dem… and you're giving a response separate to the Dem response. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 5, 2019

It's incredibly tone deaf from Sanders. — Marcus, the Proud and Grateful Democrat (@nirvanafanclub) February 5, 2019

He’s kind of a political dunce — Yuri Thomas (@YuriThomas99) February 5, 2019

The level of narcissism required to undercut a brilliant woman of color like this is…well…just astonishing. https://t.co/iNfB78xJru — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) February 4, 2019

it's so nasty and selfish. — Sing out, Louise (@Sing1out1Louise) February 5, 2019

Empowered old white male syndrome — There are thousands of Bruce Wilsons (@brucewilson) February 4, 2019

Why is he talking over the black woman our party chose to speak for us? https://t.co/wsn8G3EMwh — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 4, 2019

Unbridled ego. — Stephanie Helms (@sidhra) February 4, 2019

He is speaking *after* the Democratic response, not 'talking over' the Democratic response. — 🛡𝗚𝗼𝗻𝘇𝗼 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘀🛡 (@GonzoVeritas) February 5, 2019

It’s the same thing. He’s letting her speak then speaking – why because Stacey can’t speak for us ? — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 5, 2019

So disrespectful. He's got issues. — Mere Mere (@YesMeredithFinn) February 4, 2019

Stacey Abrams was selected to give the official Democratic response to the SOTU speech. Sanders is not a Democrat and the media should not allow him to provide his personal response on any network. — Frank D (@FrankD15045027) February 4, 2019

Bernie is proving everything his critics say about him with this one move. — Brett Morrison (@brettmorrison) February 4, 2019

That’s who he’s always been. — Nicole David (@obbiecole) February 4, 2019

Still a power thief. — ¡Bill Lenner! (@Bill_Lenner) February 5, 2019

He's trying to hard to be relevant. If you have to try that hard, you're wasting your effort. — I'malittlebitcountrty (@Floor_model) February 4, 2019

Considering it’s Bernie, not really astonishing. He is narcissistic. — Jennifer Barton (@jenbartva) February 4, 2019

To be fair, Bernie would be out there self promoting no matter who was responding. Clinging to relevance as best he can. — Josh Insley (@InsleyJosh) February 5, 2019

@SenSanders please don’t embarrass yourself with this unnecessary stunt. It cheapens any candidacy you hope to have. — KennyJ (@tunnellvision2) February 5, 2019

Suggestion: no one listens to @SenSanders as he tries to steal the spotlight in an indefensible act of self aggrandizement. — Rose Morison (@paka0401) February 4, 2019

In a nutshell why he should not be eligible for Democrat nominee. Arrogance and not playing nicely should not be rewarded. @staceyabrams is the official response of Democrats. Period. — JPat24 (@JMPat24) February 4, 2019

He's giving a separate response, yet he wants the Democratic nomination. Again, he only wants the nomination for resources and ballot access. He is an opportunist and a cheap one at that. — Chaise M. Rasheed (@cmr4to) February 4, 2019

Bernie, stahhhhhhp — Rook Myfanwy Thomas (@scib0rg) February 4, 2019

Please make him go away! — Kathy #Resist #GlovesOff #Kamala2020 (@plumaria1) February 4, 2019

No, keep him talking! And make sure he runs again on the Democratic ticket.

