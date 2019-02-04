If you’ll recall, right around the same time that Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi were responding to President Trump’s Oval Office address to the nation on border security and inspiring about a thousand memes in the process, Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders was in a room somewhere giving his own response to the president’s speech.

And after the State of the Union address Tuesday night, Sanders again will be providing his own response right after the Democrats’ official selection, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Guess he just can’t let it lie.

We thought the Democrats were done with old, white men, and they’re letting it be known.

Trending

No, keep him talking! And make sure he runs again on the Democratic ticket.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersDemocratindependentnarcissisticresponseState of the Unionwoman of color