As Twitchy reported, in response to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s defense of infanticide, Sen. Ben Sasse announced that on Monday night he’d be asking unanimous consent for senators to come to the floor and pass an abortion survivors protection act, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Here’s video of Sasse in action Monday night:

National Review Online’s Alexandra DeSanctis live-tweeted the action in the Senate and found Sen. Patty Murray leading the opposition.

Yes … and on just this front.

It really is sickening to read the headline. Great 2020 platform you’ve got going there, guys.

