As Twitchy reported, in response to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s defense of infanticide, Sen. Ben Sasse announced that on Monday night he’d be asking unanimous consent for senators to come to the floor and pass an abortion survivors protection act, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Here’s video of Sasse in action Monday night:

In this country, all of us are created equal. If that equality means anything, surely it means that infanticide is wrong. Frankly, this shouldn’t be hard. pic.twitter.com/9MyPVGpw7p — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) February 5, 2019

National Review Online’s Alexandra DeSanctis live-tweeted the action in the Senate and found Sen. Patty Murray leading the opposition.

I’ll be reporting on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act soon, when @SenSasse calls for unanimous consent on the floor tonight. Dems are expected to oppose on frivolous grounds, but keep your eyes on this space for more, as they say — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

Sasse is on the floor teeing it up right now, saying once again he’ll be giving all 100 senators a chance to vote against infanticide. “Frankly, this shouldn’t be hard,” he says. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

Now Sasse is quoting from Northam’s interview: “He was literally talking about allowing the space and time for discussing infanticide. No euphemism there.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

.@SenSasse: “We are actually talking about babies that have been born. The only debate on the floor tonight is about infanticide. . . . This is about fourth-trimester abortion.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

.@SenSasse: “Everyone in this Senate ought to be able to say that the little baby deserves life, that she has rights, and that killing her is wrong.” He says he understands that some of his Democratic colleagues are prepared to object and humbly asks that they reconsider. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

Democratic senator Patty Murray has objected to Sen. Sasse’s Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on the floor, saying there are already laws on the books preventing infanticide. Read my piece in @NRO today for more on why this isn’t accurate: https://t.co/QOogbx3eMC — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

Several GOP senators co-sponsoring the legislation are now going to speak on the Senate floor, I’ll post some highlights here soon. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

.@SenJoniErnst: “Somehow this conversation has devolved so completely that a bill prohibiting the murder of children who are born alive, a bill that simply prohibits infanticide, has tonight been blocked on the floor of the Senate.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

.@HawleyMO: “It is hard to fathom the extremism of politicians in New York and now Virginia who would deny the protections of law to the most vulnerable members of our society, the innocent unborn, even up to birth. . . . Is this really the extremism of the Democratic party?” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

Yes … and on just this front.

Oh by the way, here’s what @PattyMurray, who just objected to Sasse’s born-alive bill on behalf of Senate Dems, had to say about children and American values last summer: https://t.co/dHGMYW32Pt — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

.@HawleyMO: “Some are tempted, when they see this rising tide of barbarism and cruelty, to feel despair, but I am not. . . . We must press forward in this generation for our revolutionary faith.” Hawley is the youngest sitting senator. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

.@SenatorLankford notes that the Senate gives unanimous consent to congratulate sports teams, but not for Sasse’s bill: “The New England Patriots is noncontroversial but the death of children at their delivery is controversial enough that my Democratic colleagues are blocking it” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

.@SenatorLankford: “There are only four countries in the world that allow late-term abortions. North Korea, China, Vietnam, and the United State. And the New York legislature stood and cheered that they’re in the human-rights-deprived nations of North Korea, China, and Vietnam.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

.@SenatorLankford: “This is not about pro-life and pro-choice. This is pro-humanity. To get to the point that we’re discussing whether a child lives or dies at birth, and if they don’t quite look right then we’ll take that life, is inhumane and beneath us as a society.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 4, 2019

.@SenLankford: “How can this be a discussion we’re having on the Senate floor? It used to be my Democratic colleagues said life begins at birth. Now, apparently, it’s not at life anymore. Now it’s unknown when life begins. Because it’s a discussion now at birth.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 5, 2019

.@SenatorBraun: “When something like this occurs in this chamber, when it’s crystallized so simply, and you’re either for or against infanticide, I never imagined I’d be seeing this so early in my tenure here. . . this is a tragedy.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 5, 2019

They’re done on the floor for tonight. I’ll have a report with some more detail on all of this in just a few at @NRO — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 5, 2019

Here it is, folks, my quick wrap-up with some more detail and context on this thread and tonight’s events on the floor: https://t.co/7Jw3NvYgMX — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 5, 2019

The culture is lost that we are even discussing this. Time to repent. — mickeydub (@mickeydub2) February 4, 2019

It really is sickening to read the headline. Great 2020 platform you’ve got going there, guys.

