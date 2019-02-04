Just in case you were hoping to get away from the insanity in Virginia for a moment and back into the comfortable confines of Russian collusion stories, BuzzFeed News is here with just the thing: a bombshell report on that infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting:

This is some hard-hitting stuff — but the really juicy part was saved for much later in the piece.

“Fusion GPS, the Washington research firm that commissioned the famous Trump dossier, was also hired to conduct research.” Boy, that Fusion GPS manages to pop up everywhere.

Trending

Nah, it’s in there if you look closely enough.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BuzzFeed NewsFusion GPSpaymentsRussiaTrump Tower