Once you’ve seen a congressional candidate saw off the barrel of her family’s AR-15 with a grinder, it takes some effort to impress us with your gun control video. Connecticut state Rep. Jillian Gilchrest is making an effort, though, with her video proposing a 50 percent increase on ammunition, which shouldn’t bother you because, really, who needs that much ammunition anyway?

Huh … she’s hearing pushback. But certainly, this video will convince all those gun nuts out there that one or two rounds is plenty.

