Once you’ve seen a congressional candidate saw off the barrel of her family’s AR-15 with a grinder, it takes some effort to impress us with your gun control video. Connecticut state Rep. Jillian Gilchrest is making an effort, though, with her video proposing a 50 percent increase on ammunition, which shouldn’t bother you because, really, who needs that much ammunition anyway?

I’ve introduced HB 5700, a 50% tax increase on ammunition. It doesn’t apply to military or law enforcement. I’m hearing push back about the need to protect one's home… but how much ammunition does someone really need to do that? #gunsense #enough pic.twitter.com/NZjkWBrpjC — Jillian Gilchrest (@Jilchrest) February 4, 2019

Huh … she’s hearing pushback. But certainly, this video will convince all those gun nuts out there that one or two rounds is plenty.

I need none of your business amount of ammo. — Infrostitrust🎈🎈 (@emperorbjork2) February 5, 2019

How much do I need? As much as I fricken want. You’re the side with the mobs. Screw you, we’ll just make some. 🖕🏻 — Jen Kuznicki (@JenKuznicki) February 5, 2019

None of your business, that's exactly how much ammunition I need. https://t.co/b7bVmBvlD1 — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) February 5, 2019

How much do I need? As much as I can afford. Mind your business. https://t.co/hMuH0nxyNI — 🎄 Christmas Wolf 🐺 (@jswifty250) February 5, 2019

I need as much ammunition as I feel right to defend my home. — BearJdoubleO (@Bear_JdoubleO) February 5, 2019

This is the face of Tyranny 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/Z5T8dhGMuY — Gov. Northam’s Meth Dealer (@GameOnJD) February 5, 2019

Fascist — BUCKEYEinstein (@BUCKEYEinstein) February 5, 2019

50% Tax increase on Abortions… — Caleb Box (@calebbox) February 5, 2019

How about a 200% tax on abortions, you commie? https://t.co/Jfr1OuYnnj — Sensurround (Blueberry Wife) (@BBC_dip) February 5, 2019

You are a godsend!!! I overheard what I believed to be a criminal in the store talking about how they had plans to rob aforementioned store in the future but the potential tax rates on ammunition was going to prevent they from doing so. Thank you so much for all you do!!! — Chris Torgerson (@c_torgerson) February 5, 2019

Thats punitive for poor people exercising their right to protect themselves. What kind of monster are you? — Steph (@steph93065) February 5, 2019

Democrat — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) February 5, 2019

"How much ammunition does one need to protect one's home?" Determine the number of home invasions per year, multiply by the number of years you'll live in the home, and you have a number of potential invaders to defend against. Double that to account for warning shots. 🙂 — A jolly gelatinous cube [^__^] (@agelatinouscube) February 5, 2019

I know this is hard to wrap your head around, but people need lots of ammunition *to practice shooting* so that if they do have to protect themselves, they manage to shoot straight. — Kerfuffle Actual💥 (@shoshido) February 5, 2019

How much ammo does one need for home defense? American police officers (who are thoroughly trained with firearms, I might add) only hit their target about 20-30% of the time. Think about that. Quit disregarding the Constitution. Oh, and nice ratio btw. — Jarod 🇺🇸 (@jarod_sparacio) February 5, 2019

Training is required to protect ones home. If it weren't, you wouldn't need to exempt LE and military because they rarely shoot at people. They train. Making it more expensive to train is dangerous, unsafe and morally reprehensible. — Tim Beatty (@timothy_beatty) February 5, 2019

You are claiming to be an expert, tell me how much ammunition that I need. — Chibi William Henry Harrison (@TobytheBeagle1) February 5, 2019

So, ballpark, how much ammunition does someone need? — WriteGirlProblems (@WriteGrlProbs) February 5, 2019

What gives, or makes you think you have the authority to determine how much of a product someone purchases? What data are you basing your legislation on? — Male Chivalrous Pig (@dewey9er) February 5, 2019

Other than "we feel," what studies have you seen that such a tax would reduce crime? False analogy with cigarettes: they have no beneficial use. Firearms are used hundreds of thousands of times each year in self defense. — GaryBoncella (@Garyboncella) February 5, 2019

I am a law enforcement officer and am wondering who gave you the right to determine how much ammunition is needed to defend ones home? — Peckham 2 Texas (@bendrewmm120) February 5, 2019

@JoeBiden says just go out on the porch and fire a shot into the air……so 1 I guess. — Big Enos Burdette (@therealbaber) February 5, 2019

This goes beyond bootlicking. — Rocky 2020 (@Rocky4President) February 5, 2019

How much ammunition do the criminals have that are trying break into that home? — Matthew A Terranova (@nymetsDJTfan) February 5, 2019

I don’t know Jil. How much ammunition does one really need to terrorize a family and hold them hostage? — Jeremy (@jerbergmann) February 5, 2019

I need more ammo than the home invaders think I might have. — 1001 Roadbeerian Nights (@MckinleyDHughes) February 5, 2019

Congrats, you created a dry county law for ammo, so now people can just drive to other states, buy it cheaply, then sell it via private sales — JackalPackal: Money 4 Nothing (@JackalPackal84) February 5, 2019

Well I'm sure this will be the deterrent needed to stop someone from using a firearm for a crime or murder. Genius! — AC (@bel0wO) February 5, 2019

OMG she figured out how to eliminate crime. Amazing. — R. Collins (@RC9511) February 5, 2019

Congrats you’re introducing a “gun sense” bill that makes no sense whatsoever to cut down on gun violence. How in the hell does this make sense to you? Good grief woman. — Just Dave (@hokieheel2) February 5, 2019

She not trying to make sense. She's trying to take people's money that she disagrees with. She knows that and doesn't care. Her tweet is absurd. — Max (@MADestlife) February 5, 2019

Government: Working hard to take your rights away, and giving more power to themselves, just as the founders intended. 🇺🇸 — Alien Libertarian (@InfernalDante86) February 5, 2019

