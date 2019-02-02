If there’s any fun on the horizon at all, it’s gonna be when all 58 Democratic candidates for president are up on that debate stage and have to actually, you know, fight for the Democrat nomination. We’re certain they all envision a “let the best candidate win” scenario where everyone’s nothing but positive and the people make their choice based on who comes across as most charismatic.

Maybe we’ll give the Democrats some advice and remind them how the DNC and Hillary Clinton teamed up to kneecap Bernie Sanders, who was winning states at a clip well beyond the comfort zone of the Clinton machine.

But for now, senators and 2020 candidates Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker are playing nice.

Congratulations and welcome to the race to one of my closest friends, @corybooker! I'll be cheering you on—just, you know, not TOO hard. pic.twitter.com/zeWskppQpv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 1, 2019

Huge smile! Kirsten, I am glad we are both in. As I told folks today on The View: You are my sister. There may be some sibling rivalry but we will always be family. https://t.co/EHqfZtdKYN — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 1, 2019

Yeah, remember that scene from “The Dark Knight” when the Joker hands the thugs both halves of a broken pool cue and says there’s one opening in his organization? How many months until the Democrats get there?

let's see how this tweet will age 😎🤗 — Yoely Lebovits (@Badchen) February 1, 2019

Bro on the make and the backstabber. — Jim DuBois (@nedlow) February 2, 2019

How long before you turn on Booker so you can get ahead in the polls? @SenGillibrand — Trixie Martini #ImpeachTrump (@MartiniTrixie) February 2, 2019

Is this what you said to Al Franken right before you shived him in the back? Just wondering… — wende walsh (@wendewithane) February 2, 2019

Looks like two corporate Dems who are scared of Bern. — setting the stage (@territoryrunner) February 1, 2019

Ahhh! how cute! the corporate democrats are being playful and relatable! — Joshua Gosney (@Stockn3rd) February 2, 2019

Let the battle for corporate cash begin! — Head Nutcase (@HeadNutcase) February 2, 2019

He takes a lot, and I mean a LOT, of donations from Wall Street, yet expects me to believe he will fight for ME and MY interests. Tell me Kirsten, are you a sell-out to big business too? — Michael Lewis (@myfanpleasure) February 1, 2019

Ha, ha!

Aw, they're just so adorable…for the good people of wall street. — Manuel M. Castro (@manolo_ler) February 1, 2019

The Wall Street caucus. — David Shumway (@Nearleft) February 1, 2019

Do you agree w Warren & Sanders, that we can tax our nation into prosperity? — Guyton W (@TigernBham) February 1, 2019

I hope T-Bone is in your campaign team. — Jeffry Montalvo (@MontalvoJeffry) February 2, 2019

This is how bad it gets when old people like myself try to be funny and hip. — John Bos (@JBDLO55) February 2, 2019

Barf — janene (@justsickoflies) February 1, 2019

Thank you. Next. — Madison (@vespagrrl) February 2, 2019

The two “Democrats” I would never vote for. — Heather Vibbert (@hav6594) February 2, 2019

Lets see how the primary debate will look like. — Menard Millus (@Menardmillus) February 1, 2019

Today we see sweet Cory, but sadly this will change when the election goes on. — Logical Todd (@LogicalTodd) February 1, 2019

Wait until he goes full Spartacus on Gillibrand.

There’s a train wreck. Lmao!! — Trent Wisnauskas (@wisnauskas) February 2, 2019

Combined, you two would be lucky to poll at 5%. — Vinny (@vinnyc101) February 1, 2019

Both of you have 0% chance of winning — choklet kylekulinski (@danki) February 1, 2019

Neither one of you con artists will be the nominee. — Benjam (@benjamuniverse) February 2, 2019

Congratulations. You’ll both be out of the race soon. Ambition is the worst reason to be president and sadly that the best you both have when compared to others Already declared as well as few on the fence. Try being better senators; Corey stop taking Big Rx money. — Geoff Pomerantz (@gpmrntz) February 1, 2019

You two will drop out after Primary 1 or 2. pic.twitter.com/t2EwVq6HSx — Rake Sharpener (@FloBunz) February 1, 2019

Two perennial “also rans”. Focus on doing the job you have right now well. — Thomas Sbordone (@SbordoneT) February 2, 2019

Great to see that you will be stealing votes from each other. — Bernhard Strobl (@sharethelove0) February 2, 2019

You both will step aside for a preselected Kamala Harris — Bryan Pazaras (@BryanPazaras) February 2, 2019

10 years or less and they will both be salaried MSNBC contributors — Jason (@gershwin27) February 2, 2019

