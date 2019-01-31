It was back in July when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made news with an interview on PBS’s “Firing Line” in which she discussed the Israeli occupation of Palestine and then admitted that geopolitics is not her area of expertise. So much has happened since we almost forgot about that, but in an interview with The Intercept, Ocasio-Cortez claimed her comments were doctored and put out on Fox News, and that’s what people saw.

The Daily Caller disagrees.

Molly Prince reports:

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed on Monday that comments she made in July regarding the Israeli “occupation of Palestine” were doctored and circulated in the media.

“The ‘Firing Line’ [interview got] doctored and then the doctored video was the one that ended up on Fox News, and then, like, everyone just sees the doctored version instead of the actual exchange,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept, referring to a July 2018 interview with Margaret Hoover.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed on Monday that comments she made in July regarding the Israeli “occupation of Palestine” were doctored and circulated in the media.

“The ‘Firing Line’ [interview got] doctored and then the doctored video was the one that ended up on Fox News, and then, like, everyone just sees the doctored version instead of the actual exchange,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept, referring to a July 2018 interview with Margaret Hoover.

The doctored video, man, not the real video. Pay attention.

Trending

Ryan Saavedra is a reporter with The Daily Wire:

PBS ought to have a copy.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezdoctoredFiring Linefox newsIsraeloccupationPalestinePBSThe Intercept