It was back in July when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made news with an interview on PBS’s “Firing Line” in which she discussed the Israeli occupation of Palestine and then admitted that geopolitics is not her area of expertise. So much has happened since we almost forgot about that, but in an interview with The Intercept, Ocasio-Cortez claimed her comments were doctored and put out on Fox News, and that’s what people saw.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed on Monday that comments she made in July regarding the Israeli "occupation of Palestine" were doctored and circulated in the media. "The 'Firing Line' [interview got] doctored and then the doctored video was the one that ended up on Fox News, and then, like, everyone just sees the doctored version instead of the actual exchange," Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept, referring to a July 2018 interview with Margaret Hoover.

Ryan Saavedra is a reporter with The Daily Wire:

THREAD: Ocasio-Cortez blatantly lies about what happened with her July 2018 remarks on Israel "occupying" Palestine She falsely claims the video "got doctored and then the doctored video was the one that ended up on Fox News and then like everyone just sees the doctored version" pic.twitter.com/ZeLz5NMEok — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez's comments garnered national attention after I found the interview and tweeted out the following video clip which was viewed millions of times https://t.co/tYvOKgugmH — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

My original tweet was published on July 15. Nine days later, on July 24, Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) cut up Ocasio-Cortez's interview and made a blatantly obvious *parody* videohttps://t.co/theDLjWjB6 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the video by doing what she does best: playing the victim card https://t.co/opHyhTlw9C — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

The key point here is the 9-day gap in time between my tweet and when @conservmillen's parody interview. The news cycle had been highly saturated with Ocasio-Cortez's comments *before* Allie Beth Stuckey published her video. Everyone saw what @AOC said. It was not doctored. — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

Also important to note, @conservmillen did *NOT* even include her remarks about Israel and Palestine in her videohttps://t.co/PKO2J9kZOr — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

PBS ought to have a copy.

