So Sen. Elizabeth Warren really thinks she can drag out her BIG announcement on her plans for 2020 until Feb. 9? Sure, it’s still January 2019, but we’ve already got Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, whatever his name is, a few other people we’re forgetting, and now Cory Booker, who’s been telegraphing his aspirations every chance he gets. Spartacus, please.

Will we get to see Kamala Harris and Cory Booker grandstand and scream at each other on a debate stage? That would be something.

Orange Man Bad isn’t going to hold up when you have 50 Democrats on stage all using it as their go-to campaign platform.

Why does Cory Booker not want us to have a female president? Why does he hate women so much?

