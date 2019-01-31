So Sen. Elizabeth Warren really thinks she can drag out her BIG announcement on her plans for 2020 until Feb. 9? Sure, it’s still January 2019, but we’ve already got Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, whatever his name is, a few other people we’re forgetting, and now Cory Booker, who’s been telegraphing his aspirations every chance he gets. Spartacus, please.

Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support. https://t.co/tmgqHjAta3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 1, 2019

Live footage from Cory Booker's first rally pic.twitter.com/v05hclV6Ig — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 1, 2019

Gonna be a long two years — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) February 1, 2019

Dem primary is going to be Lit. It’s everyone who screamed at Kavanaugh + Pocohantas — Sam Crowley (@SamCrowley) February 1, 2019

Will we get to see Kamala Harris and Cory Booker grandstand and scream at each other on a debate stage? That would be something.

Yawn. — Prof B (@BProfB) February 1, 2019

Meh — TweetingIn2TheVoid (@the_in2) February 1, 2019

No one saw this coming 🙄 — Kelly (@sunnydays878) February 1, 2019

I saw this coming 2 years ago.. — haiden™️ (@haidencharles) February 1, 2019

T-Bone is his campaign manager apparently. — Preaus (@Preaus) February 1, 2019

If he forgot to call himself Spartacus then it doesn't count. — Johnny Tilley (@darkfatman) February 1, 2019

So is there anyone not running at this stage? — Bill Knight (@BillKni95026647) February 1, 2019

Is creepy porn lawyer next? — BeerustheDestroyer (@BeerustheD) February 1, 2019

Lol. He waited too long. He can’t pull a crowd of 20,000 plus like his buddy or Beto. Elizabeth Warren has a better shot than Booker — MADE FOREVER 💃🏾 (@dcjanfan) February 1, 2019

Wonder what documents he will release once he is president.😁 — Kindred (@SkyWhiteRose) February 1, 2019

Empty suit. Next. — Willoughby Goddard (@AJPTyler) February 1, 2019

Here's my problem with the crop of Democrats who are running…they were more focused on running for this election than fixing the problems that plagued the last election. We still have voter suppression, tampering, intimidation, and misinformation. This is bad comedy. — Daniel Aberle (@SingedPhoenix) February 1, 2019

Orange Man Bad isn’t going to hold up when you have 50 Democrats on stage all using it as their go-to campaign platform.

Here’s the summary of the #Booker2020 policy platform -Free healthcare for anyone who makes it inside our borders -Late term abortion OK -Guns in the hands of private citizens – bad -Orange man – bad — Mitchell (@Local_Globe_01) February 1, 2019

YAWN — Robert (@astralleaksIV) February 1, 2019

The hits just keep on coming. He’s a lightweight. — Western Republican (@WestRepub) February 1, 2019

Loser. — Angelo Pappas (@Angelo_Pappas_) February 1, 2019

Yeah that would be hilarious. Do it Booker. — R.S.Mueller III (@TheRealEnron) February 1, 2019

Why does Cory Booker not want us to have a female president? Why does he hate women so much?

Related: