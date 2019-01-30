As if Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Twitter feed weren’t enough of a dumpster fire, she sat down with Yahoo! News and talked about Israel and how it almost makes her chuckle when she hears Israel described as a democracy and not condemned like Iran.

.@IlhanMN on Israel: "When I see Israel institute a law that recognizes it as a Jewish state .. and we still uphold it as a democracy in the Middle East, I almost chuckle, b/c … we see that in any other society we would criticize it, we would call it out. We do that to Iran." pic.twitter.com/XZxWpGGumU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2019

These freshman members of Congress certainly are bringing a new perspective to the table.

Is her contention that Israel can’t simultaneously be a Jewish state and a democracy? That’s asinine, because while Isreal is a Jewish state they are legitimately the only democracy in the Middle East. https://t.co/xCgZsSU8QA — … (@callmeMallas) January 30, 2019

tell her to look at the global map! islamic countries are either failed democracies, stifling monarchies or sharia compliant! she shouldn't chuckle for israel – a modern and free country! — vivek singh (@vivekbabaji) January 30, 2019

Does Pelosi agree that a Jewish State can't be democratic? Do she agree that Israel is just another theocratic terror state? Does Omar know anything about Jewish history–about it's dual meaning as ethnicity and religion? https://t.co/XNV7qUBmNy — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 30, 2019

I'd be curious to hear what Pelosi and Hoyer think about one of their members arguing that Israel cannot be both Jewish and democratic, which it unquestionably is. https://t.co/kT5iIbgCCu — Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) January 30, 2019

This is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee https://t.co/maNC342d96 — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) January 30, 2019

Her contempt for Israel and the Jewish ppl is impossible to ignore. @SpeakerPelosi thought it was okay that this rabid anti-Semite sit on the Foreign Relations Committee? Why? Obama is gone, his foreign policy was a failure, stop trying to piss off our Middle Eastern allies. — A Canadian Leaf (@ACdnLeaf) January 30, 2019

Israel is not a theocracy. — The Smart Wall (@TheSmartWall) January 30, 2019

Are you kidding? Has she been to Israel? It’s one of the most diverse countries in the Middle East. All religions are accepted. Muslims and Jews walk side by side on the boardwalk in Tel Aviv. — Myles_Daniel (@Yoakavich) January 30, 2019

That's just blatantly anti-Semitic. This statement says that Judaism isn't Democratic. Those who study Judaism, though, know that Jewish societies dating back thousands of years actually preach equality and Democracy. https://t.co/SegnYnqcdl — Joseph Wolkin (@JosephNASCAR) January 30, 2019

Don't Islamic countries have Islam as the State Religion? Also, does she know that Israel had CITIZENS who are not Jewish? — Rebecca Thought Criminal 63788 (@starboard_light) January 30, 2019

Israel doesn’t persecute and execute people of other faiths. You need to look at what your own faith does to Christians in the Middle East. — savage_grace73 (@SGrace73) January 30, 2019

Open anti-Semitism to own the cons — Czar of Defenestration (@CShitposting) January 30, 2019

