Beto O’Rourke’s “soft launch” of his presidential campaign has been really soft, with the failed Senate candidate hitting the road and keeping a journal of his deep thoughts on Medium.

We’d guess the Draft Beto crowd would like their chosen one to maybe stop driving around aimlessly and get serious about running, but for now, the best they can do is hold house parties to maintain each other’s enthusiasm. Here’s one in New Hampshire, and a Boston Globe reporter was there.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Beto O'RourkeDraft Betohouse partymediumNew Hampshire