After he was made the butt of a joke on “Saturday Night Live,” Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw showed what really was behind that eyepatch: a Navy SEAL logo.
I once asked @DanCrenshawTX what was behind his eyepatch.
It was a glass eye with a gold Navy SEAL Eagle & trident logo.
Such. A. Badass. pic.twitter.com/O6KHW7abR5
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2018
We’re not sure where this next photo came from, but once again Benny Johnson is giving a look behind Crenshaw’s eyepatch, and it looks like he’s sporting a new look as Congressman.
Guys – @DanCrenshawTX is a damn national treasure pic.twitter.com/w9pBAJhAdS
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 26, 2019
Now that’s how you rep for your state.
Do we have to choose between @DanCrenshawTX & @nikkihaley now, or can we wait till 2024?
— Gil Reich (@GilR) January 26, 2019
@DanCrenshawTX AND @NikkiHaley in 2024
— MAGAnificent (@ChardoMagnifico) January 26, 2019
He’s the real deal. I hope he doesn’t lose his soul working with the bottom feeders in DC.
— Reg 🇺🇸 (@TheSarg22) January 26, 2019
Will be POTUS. Just a matter of time
— Pastafazool (@genno69) January 26, 2019
Yes he is Benny…kind, strong…has common sense.
— Sam Tomlinson (@samtomlinsongti) January 26, 2019
You got THAT right! ☺️
— Cheers Deers 🍻🦌🦌 (@JulieDriscoll13) January 26, 2019
Agreed. Wish Americans loved America like Texans love Texas
— George here! (@datsgeorge4u) January 26, 2019
The eye of Texas is upon you
All the live long day
The eye of Texas is upon you
And you cannot get away
Do not think you can escape him
From night till early in the morn
The eye of Texas is upon you
Till @DanCrenshawTX blows his horn
— Lone American (@MikeRoss_1A2A) January 26, 2019
He’s the right’s @AOC but without the stupid.
— Hoosierman5000 (@Hoosierman5000) January 26, 2019
Every day I am more impressed!
— Becky (@kriDan1) January 26, 2019
Badass!
— Chuck Sargent (@csarge001) January 26, 2019
Yes he is…if you are not following him, you should be!
— TheDork (@TheDork12) January 26, 2019
