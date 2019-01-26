After he was made the butt of a joke on “Saturday Night Live,” Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw showed what really was behind that eyepatch: a Navy SEAL logo.

We’re not sure where this next photo came from, but once again Benny Johnson is giving a look behind Crenshaw’s eyepatch, and it looks like he’s sporting a new look as Congressman.

Now that’s how you rep for your state.

