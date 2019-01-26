This looks to be another one of those “slow launches,” kind of like Beto O’Rourke’s dorky travel blog. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he’ll “tease” the idea of running in 2020 during an appearance on “60 Minutes” Sunday night.

If he chooses to run, he’s going to run as an Independent, which means he’s a Democrat who thinks he can score at least some Republican votes.

Someone has to siphon off all of those votes from independent-minded voters who refuse to commit to a side.

We say the more the merrier. Let Schultz be the “woke” alternative to Donald Trump who siphons the winning votes from the Democrat nominee.

