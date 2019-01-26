This looks to be another one of those “slow launches,” kind of like Beto O’Rourke’s dorky travel blog. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he’ll “tease” the idea of running in 2020 during an appearance on “60 Minutes” Sunday night.

Billionaire Howard Schultz will tease a presidential run as an independent in a @60Minutes interview that airs on Sunday. https://t.co/wbyJWKK9dJ — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) January 26, 2019

If he chooses to run, he’s going to run as an Independent, which means he’s a Democrat who thinks he can score at least some Republican votes.

Democrats right to fear this prospect https://t.co/oImsAwcbYQ — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 26, 2019

It's what John Kasich is going to do to Trump. Better get Howard in the mix to make it fair. — Algo Roy (@algoroy) January 26, 2019

If not John Kasich, then Jeff Flake. — Algo Roy (@algoroy) January 26, 2019

Someone has to siphon off all of those votes from independent-minded voters who refuse to commit to a side.

I'll take 'Things nobody asked for' for $200, Alex… pic.twitter.com/JL2FRfRcYa — Paul 🏃 (@paulludwig) January 26, 2019

Sounds more like a tragic moment to me. — Mark (@sportscubs) January 26, 2019

Just stop, Howard. — Alexandra Whitney (@iskandrah) January 26, 2019

Being from #Seattle I can tell you we are going to be PISSED if he runs and gets @realDonaldTrump re-elected. It will be like when he sold the #Sonics @sonicsrising — Fabrizio B. Delgado (@FabrizioDelgado) January 26, 2019

Secret Donald Trump supporter. He wants to reelect Donald Trump. — makeitcount (@washingtjos) January 26, 2019

Sounds about as tantalizing as an enema. pic.twitter.com/9q60OUSXnS — Project: Great Again (@ProjectGr8Again) January 26, 2019

He’d be the only independent because we all know #BernieSanders switches to #Democrat when he runs for President lol #FlipFlopper — Miss Tim (@GetOffMyZickk) January 26, 2019

should attend to Starbucks since they have become vagrant havens, filthy stores, and largely on the decline. He should MSGA — anniecalif (@anniecalif) January 26, 2019

Will homeless crackheads get to hang out and sh*t in the White House if Schultz is elected? — Desert Crow (@Desert_Crow) January 26, 2019

Make America into a homeless shelter and free needle exchange. — Just Call Me Beto (@KeepItRealist) January 26, 2019

So the man who couldn’t manage to successfully run a non-discriminatory coffee shop wants to run the country?????? pic.twitter.com/atBrqZQwov — Brianna 💎 (@SheStayWoke_99) January 26, 2019

Absolutely not. That's going to be a no for me. Your stores or ex stores have had far to many racial events happening at them. — Just_greene (@GreeneJust) January 26, 2019

We say the more the merrier. Let Schultz be the “woke” alternative to Donald Trump who siphons the winning votes from the Democrat nominee.

Related: