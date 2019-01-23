Yes, we’re writing about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez again, but it is kind of big news: she was the sole Democrat Wednesday to vote against a short-term bill to reopen the federal government, and her sticking point was that it included funding for ICE.

To be fair, she did run on an abolish ICE platform, so she’s giving her constituents what they voted for.

The Hill reports: “Most of our votes are pretty straightforward, but today was a tough/nuanced call,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in an Instagram story. “We didn’t vote with the party because one of the spending bills included ICE funding and our community felt strongly about not funding that.”

And so the government stays closed.

Trending

Will Ocasio-Cortez be explaining every difficult choice in an Instagram post? That’s gonna get old quick.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezgovernment shutdownICEshort-term fundingThe Hill