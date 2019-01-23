Yes, we’re writing about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez again, but it is kind of big news: she was the sole Democrat Wednesday to vote against a short-term bill to reopen the federal government, and her sticking point was that it included funding for ICE.

Ocasio-Cortez votes against reopening government over bill's ICE funding https://t.co/xbRsZVGgTF pic.twitter.com/jzUPChUUhH — The Hill (@thehill) January 24, 2019

To be fair, she did run on an abolish ICE platform, so she’s giving her constituents what they voted for.

The Hill reports: “Most of our votes are pretty straightforward, but today was a tough/nuanced call,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in an Instagram story. “We didn’t vote with the party because one of the spending bills included ICE funding and our community felt strongly about not funding that.”

And so the government stays closed.

I assume she wasn’t the only one to vote against it or this wouldn’t be a story? — Ryan Henesey (@rmhenesey) January 24, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was the lone Democrat to vote against a short-term bill to reopen the federal government on Wednesday because of concerns over the bill's funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). — Solid Gold Robot (@SolidGoldRobot) January 24, 2019

Waking up yet? She voted _against_ reopening the gov. Stop blindly going gaga over her. — Cherteapet (@Cherteapet) January 24, 2019

Not what we need right now. Smh — M. Portnoy 🇺🇲 (@mlportn) January 24, 2019

I don’t want to hear her call to end the shutdown anymore — Nick DuBois (@nickdubois30) January 24, 2019

@AOC this is disappointing. So much for you fighting for the average person. — ama0807 (@Am12625142) January 24, 2019

Strike one. — Charles Bredwell (@mutxtiger) January 24, 2019

So anti-ICE support will control her vote from here on out? — Kenneth Walsh (@kenwalsh77) January 24, 2019

This is why @AOC is going nowhere. Fast. — Michael Eberhart (@eberharmg) January 24, 2019

The rise and (quick) fall of AOC. — Vinnie (@vincentthechin) January 24, 2019

Wasted powder — Al Williams (@altacomadc) January 24, 2019

If you or a family member are a cop, federal law enforcement, or victim of a crime committed by illegal immigrants and support her…then shame on you. — Sleepy Ruth (@SleepyRuth) January 24, 2019

She voted against paying federal employees during the shutdown. Think about that — mallen (@mallen2010) January 24, 2019

so she doesn’t want to pay federal ICE works! Vaya con la tonta! @AOC — 🇺🇸La Patria es Primero USA! 🇺🇸 (@El_Chuco_TX) January 24, 2019

Will Ocasio-Cortez be explaining every difficult choice in an Instagram post? That’s gonna get old quick.

Related: