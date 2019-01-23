Now that Sen. Kamala Harris has officially announced her run for the presidency in 2020, we’re getting to know some of her campaign staff on Twitter. Ian Sams is her national press secretary, and if it weren’t for him, we never would have seen Jonathan V. Last’s piece on her horrible campaign logo in The Bulwark (sort of the reanimated corpse of The Weekly Standard).

Conservatives are so triggered by @KamalaHarris they're writing 1,000 words trashing her logo: https://t.co/9aijP9PgbZ — Ian Sams (@IanSams) January 23, 2019

Or … maybe her logo is so bad that it compelled a conservative to write a 1,000-word piece about just how bad it is?

We honestly hadn’t seen it until Sams directed us to the piece trashing it, so here it is:

Last calls it perhaps “the worst political graphic design job in a generation,” and he makes a good case. He also trashes Marco Rubio’s campaign logo, praises Barack Obama’s, and argues that both Donald Trump’s and Hillary Clinton’s were “passable.”

But yeah, it’s pretty ugly. It actually looks to us like a box of Peeps knockoffs — there’s something very Easter-like about those colors.

Or maybe we’re just so triggered by Harris’ awesomeness we can’t admit it’s awesome.

Or, they noticed her logo's trash. https://t.co/Rq0TgKlUrY — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 24, 2019

That design belongs on an off-brand paperback 8 words — aThirdOfDuane (@aThirdOfDuane) January 24, 2019

Talk your book all you want. The logo is lousy. — Bob Seawright (@RPSeawright) January 24, 2019

It’s actually just an article about successful campaign posters from a graphic designers POV. Covers good and bad, R and D. Try READING next time bro. — Dan (@danwvette) January 24, 2019

They think the logo is shit = “triggered”? I don’t think the conservatives are the ones who are triggered here… 🤔 — #1 Original Best Super Bowl Fan (@bigjackash) January 24, 2019

It's not being triggered. It's bad. 1000 other ppl could do better for $100 — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) January 24, 2019

You're sure it's not just a bad logo? — Five Card Charlie (@KC_Rounder) January 24, 2019

Criticism is now “triggered” — Moe Green’s glasses (@ODhonnabhain) January 24, 2019

“Triggered” is the wrong word. Perhaps “bemused” would capture the moment better. She is a lightweight politician with a paperback logo. — Paul Collins (@pcollins1966) January 24, 2019

Seriously? You don’t see it’s horrible? — Humperdoo (@Didact55) January 24, 2019

graphic design is worth five points on e-day, ian — David Turner (@A_Tall_Turner) January 23, 2019

Ocasio Cortez knew that. Too bad she cribbed off of someone else's work. pic.twitter.com/8dBrIOUkV5 — Sensurround, but in DTS-HD (@BBC_dip) January 24, 2019

We can’t wait to hear what triggers us next.

