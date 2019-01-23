To be honest, we’re looking for a way that this would make sense in context and that we’re not just seeing the part of the clip where Sen. Elizabeth Warren says there are two co-equal branches of government. Why? Because we want to be fair. But after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez failed the same quiz with her chambers of government, maybe the setup of the U.S. government isn’t that widely known.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) doesn't know how many branches of government exist: "There are two co-equal branches of government, the president of the United States and the Congress"
There are 3 equal branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial pic.twitter.com/ARHJsmII2B
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 24, 2019
The Notorious RBG is gonna be ticked off that she’s been forgotten again.
Friendly reminder: Elizabeth Warren is a Harvard Professor. 😂
— Lynne⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lynnemiles01) January 24, 2019
She was 2/3rds correct, which I suppose is better than 1/1024th correct.
— Jeremy Trebas (@bluesaint24) January 24, 2019
Wow! @AOC qualifies as her running mate
— DVH (@Vanhonker) January 24, 2019
Flashback to last November:
Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — Uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House."
The 3 branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. pic.twitter.com/8rPSpzottE
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2018
Do Dems only have 2 😂 the rest of us have 3👌🏽
— Krista Davis🦋 (@davis5_krista) January 24, 2019
@SenatorWarren 4th grade social studies. Did they not teach you that on the reservation?
— nan list (@listnancy) January 24, 2019
Well, in fairness, she was a quota hire at Harvard.
— Free Speech Fan (@FreeSpeechFan) January 24, 2019
Harvard must be proud…
— Canes Fan 🇺🇸 (@hcanes100) January 24, 2019
— They call me Trinity (@rpierce199) January 24, 2019
And she wants to be President… Great. pic.twitter.com/pwEDPjET7w
— Kyle Thompson (@kylethompsonlaw) January 24, 2019
Presidential material 👌
— Jaroslav Ženíšek (@ZenisekJaroslav) January 24, 2019
Must be from the beer she drank a week ago 😆
— Bruce (@BruceWallab44) January 24, 2019
Did CNN correct her?
— Dan Miller (@Bump_Miller) January 24, 2019
Heap big mistake.
— Jacquelyn 🐾🐾 🐬 🍖 (@JackiePeters55) January 24, 2019
She left out the Spirit Council
— PM Rushmore (@paulalfieri) January 24, 2019
— Drew Martin (@drewmartiin) January 24, 2019
In fairness to Senator Warren, perhaps, Democrats view their activist judiciary confirmations as an extension of the legislative branch.
— Gary (@RandomFlier) January 24, 2019
Valid point.
Another page out of AOC’s playbook. pic.twitter.com/mLdGp5ENje
— GooeyGuacamole (@GooeyGuacamole) January 24, 2019
