According to many sources, including the ADL, the whole “white power” A-OK symbol that was allegedly flashed during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings started as a gag on Internet message board 4chan, with something called “Operation O-KKK.” The idea, as with many 4chan pranks, was to see how far members could get it to spread on social media and, if possible, cable news.

So now people are seeing the white power hand symbol everywhere, and someone with some time on their hands managed to dig up a photo of the Covington Catholic High School basketball team all flashing white power symbols. Chris Crackers, with an impressive five followers, posted this shocking photo:

This has already been a three-day news story, but some people want to stretch it out even further, facts be damned.

