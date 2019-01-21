According to many sources, including the ADL, the whole “white power” A-OK symbol that was allegedly flashed during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings started as a gag on Internet message board 4chan, with something called “Operation O-KKK.” The idea, as with many 4chan pranks, was to see how far members could get it to spread on social media and, if possible, cable news.

So now people are seeing the white power hand symbol everywhere, and someone with some time on their hands managed to dig up a photo of the Covington Catholic High School basketball team all flashing white power symbols. Chris Crackers, with an impressive five followers, posted this shocking photo:

Ok. Lets assume you are being honest in your assessment here: 1) MAGA Hats- only reason to wear is with intent given the divisive nature of them. 2). There is a clear history of boys from this school & their obvious racist behavior. Example: pic.twitter.com/kiNlZhwEbA — Michele🍷 (@JustAddWine_) January 21, 2019

You just hope it can't get any stupider, and then this https://t.co/Vk2MkN7kZF — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 21, 2019

That’s a sign for three pointer. What the hell is wrong with the lefties? — Kof’s…. (@kaysomuah) January 21, 2019

That is a sign for what is known as a "3-point shot". With that said, you need to delete your account. — Flight93_Militia (@SCOAMT) January 21, 2019

No disrespect but how is 👌🏼 racist or instigating? It’s common to throw that up at basketball games.. — Matt VanOoyen (@matty_cle) January 21, 2019

Lol. Someone hit a 3-pointer in the game. pic.twitter.com/zWzcxseKcP — Kevin Kirschner (@kmkirschner) January 21, 2019

Are you freaking serious? pic.twitter.com/j6f10UkxSs — Adam Biehler (@CenTexAg) January 21, 2019

Fam I’m on ur side but that’s the three point sign please stop giving these idiots ammunition thanks — Nav by Nav off the album "Nav" out now on tidal (@MadPinata) January 21, 2019

This is parody, right? Nobody can actually be this ignorant while trying to lecture other people. Thanks for the laugh, though. — Polkabecky (@polkabecky) January 21, 2019

This is very very good trolling — J Butler (@jessegbo) January 22, 2019

Where’s the racism in that photo? Surely you’re not still laboring under the long debunked myth that 👌 is racist. Nobody is THAT stupid. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) January 22, 2019

OK is a long time handsign. That it's a white power thing has been DEBUNKED. Get help. — CKent (@CKentDP) January 21, 2019

This has already been a three-day news story, but some people want to stretch it out even further, facts be damned.

