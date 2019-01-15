As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand had taken out a lease on 5,000 square feet of office space in Troy, New York — almost as if she were setting up some sort of campaign headquarters.

Well, the secret’s out: Gillibrand told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that she’s forming an exploratory committee for 2020.

What’s funny is that less than three months ago she was telling the media she was going to serve out her six-year term in the Senate.

The thing is, both can be true; she can run for president in 2020 and still fill out her six-year term in the Senate when her campaign crashes and burns.

Things are looking great so far.

