As Twitchy reported earlier, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand had taken out a lease on 5,000 square feet of office space in Troy, New York — almost as if she were setting up some sort of campaign headquarters.

Well, the secret’s out: Gillibrand told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that she’s forming an exploratory committee for 2020.

.@SenGillibrand announces on @colbertlateshow that she is forming an exploratory committee for President #2020 pic.twitter.com/4xX83f8qpf — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) January 15, 2019

Democrats literally hold hands with Stephen Colbert. pic.twitter.com/dFS7t8HZQe — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 15, 2019

LOLOLOL! Pay me, @SenGillibrand. For a lousy $500, I'll tell you, you don't stand a chance! Be careful and watch out for those mean girls, @SenKamalaHarris and @SenBooker … they can be vicious. https://t.co/i2sMfG8rVP — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 15, 2019

What’s funny is that less than three months ago she was telling the media she was going to serve out her six-year term in the Senate.

"I just want to make this clear: You're saying you will not run for president and you will serve your six-year term."

"I will serve my six-year term," said Gillibrand on October 25, less than three months ago. https://t.co/l2wPIwYkt0 pic.twitter.com/z9sdHt8FlU — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) January 15, 2019

The thing is, both can be true; she can run for president in 2020 and still fill out her six-year term in the Senate when her campaign crashes and burns.

She will in fact end up serving her six-year term https://t.co/4EVGG3cgcg — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 15, 2019

She WILL serve her six year term, because she will not be elected President…. — Lorne McClenaghan (@lawboy2001) January 15, 2019

After watching it, it's Official! She has ZERO chance of becoming the president! I was under the impression she's been building a solid progressive record over the last years that might make her somewhat viable. But this style just ain't gonna fly! Don't bother @SenGillibrand! — Aqeel Aliani (@aqeel_aliani) January 15, 2019

In fairness, she is more than a longshot, so she will likely serve her full sentence. 😉

She is the Jeb! of the current crop of Dems. pic.twitter.com/gjgX5rDkRp — Brother Hezekiah (@tupadreway) January 15, 2019

maybe she's just a pessimist about her 2020 chances — F Y (@indiemusicfan0) January 15, 2019

I think she’s going to end up serving her six-year term. — bs dtectr (@bsdtectr) January 15, 2019

Well… chances are she still will. — Peter Kohan (@peterkohan) January 15, 2019

She’s not lying when she says she will serve her six year term. — Mikey C (@modmikey) January 15, 2019

She was right as she has NO chance of being POTUS. — Ambrose Ford (@amford789) January 16, 2019

Gillibrand will 100% serve a 6 year term. She has no chance in the primary lol — Alpha (@AlphaOHPatriot) January 15, 2019

Narrator: She served her six-year term. — Cʜᴜᴄᴋ Fʟᴇᴛᴄʜᴇʀ (@RealGuitarDood) January 16, 2019

she's correct. she won't make it out of the initial primaries. — KNG of the WCKR PPL (@wickerpplking) January 15, 2019

She possesses all of Hillary’s worst qualities without any of her charisma. — Bertrand Teap (@BertrandTeap) January 15, 2019

She’s done 180s on virtually every core conviction she’s ever claimed to hold whenever it became politically expedient to do so. Why would anyone expect her to honor this commitment? — Edward Suarez (@EdwardMSuarez) January 15, 2019

She won't even get 1% in the poll. She's literally accomplished nothing as a Senator and she backstabbed the two people that helped her get there. I don't think anyone has worse Senators than I do… — Nick S (@thesonx) January 15, 2019

Things are looking great so far.

