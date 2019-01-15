We don’t have much context here, but the National Journal’s Nicholas Wu seems to be at some sort of press event for Congressman Ed Case, and he said something that caught Wu’s attention:

Congressman Ed Case, who represents a majority Asian district in Honolulu – “I’m an Asian trapped in a white body” pic.twitter.com/Roro6Yk8CW — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) January 16, 2019

We’d really love video of that moment, but for now, we’ll go with Wu’s reporting.

Alexa, what's the worst possible thing Ed Case could say? — It is Happening Here (@jrrogersjr) January 16, 2019

and this asian guy is wondering how he got trapped in this room pic.twitter.com/xdQ8C2WZfe — jamie harnn (@jamieharnn) January 16, 2019

eff this guy — Boy Genius (@BoyGeniusLA) January 16, 2019

Democrats in Hawaii can say anything they want to. They know they will be re-elected over and over again. — Scott Lee Gouveia (@sluggokaimikawa) January 16, 2019

He was white again an hour later. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) January 16, 2019

Dude. No. I grew up in Hawaii. I am not Hawaiian. I am nothing but haole and so are you. We can respect all the diversity that wonderful Hawaii has to offer, but not when you say stuff like this. Do better. — JC (@conductress) January 16, 2019

They just write themselves… — Dora Winifred Reed (@bigbrother6111) January 16, 2019

Ed, you could just *not* say that — PČELA (@CentipedeMouse) January 16, 2019

Employing the Robert “Beto” O Rourke method I see — Matt Stevens (@mattyicicles) January 16, 2019

No. Just no. — Robin (@RobinCook) January 16, 2019

Is this like the Elizabeth Warren thing — Palmetto Joe (@Palmetto_Joe) January 16, 2019

I don’t even know what that means. — KRenner (@KRenner2) January 16, 2019

I just oof'd so hard I blacked out for a sec — maura quint (@behindyourback) January 16, 2019

Worked for Rachel Dolezal — Addiction Network Doctor (@AddictionNetwo1) January 16, 2019

What? Is that a thing? — artsycarol (@artsycarol) January 16, 2019

I need someone on the upper end of the woke scale to weigh in, is this an example of "white privilege"? — Yer Old Pal Patches (@Earnest_T_Base) January 16, 2019

