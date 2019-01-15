Warren Christopher Clark, who offered to work as an English teacher for ISIS, was captured earlier this month in Syria by U.S.-backed forces and is currently being held in Kurdish custody.

The Muslim convert, 34, had seen all the videos online, but he wanted to see “exactly what the group was about.” What he saw were executions and crucifixions during the three years he spent with ISIS.

Exclusive: American ISIS member detained in Syria says he "wanted to go see exactly what the group was about." https://t.co/vLCmSjpxhU — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 15, 2019

NBC News reports:

“I wanted to go see exactly what the group was about, and what they were doing,” he said. “Of course I saw the videos. I think with the beheadings, that’s execution. I’m from the United States, from Texas. They like to execute people, too. So I really don’t see any difference. They might do it off camera, but it’s the same.”

NARRATOR: It’s not the same.

Just a simple study visit. — Ненад Јакшић (@JaksicNenad) January 15, 2019

I would have just read an article or something…. but some people take the difficult route — Emily (@EmySueHoward) January 15, 2019

Google, my man, Google — Tricky Dick in TX (@tricky_dick_tx) January 15, 2019

You couldn't tell from a distance? Dude, you don't need glasses. You need a frick'n brain. — kevin newcombe (@newmonic) January 15, 2019

Now he gets to experience what it’s “about” to be a captured terrorist #dumbass 🙄🙄 — Helena (@HelenaBoothe) January 15, 2019

Now give him a tour of Guantanamo. I hear it’s nice this time of the year. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Jpcee (@according2Gee) January 15, 2019

Fine. Now execute him with a scimitar and give him the whole experience. — Core Risk Witness (@CoreRiskWitness) January 15, 2019

Leave him to rot there. Never let him return. — pittsburghdan (@danky1465) January 15, 2019

Now hopefully he'll feel what the justice system is about. Leaving the USA to fight against us is treason and punishable by death! Don't waste my money on this animal. — David Stuart Sr (@realDavidStuart) January 15, 2019

And teaching ISIS militants is definitely fighting against the United States. I don't care if he allegedly wouldn't take up arms. But hey I'd also lie if I was captured too. — David Stuart Sr (@realDavidStuart) January 15, 2019

He didn't mean nothin' by it, honest…. — ❌Jerry D🇺🇸 (@JerryDelish) January 15, 2019

