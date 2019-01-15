Warren Christopher Clark, who offered to work as an English teacher for ISIS, was captured earlier this month in Syria by U.S.-backed forces and is currently being held in Kurdish custody.

The Muslim convert, 34, had seen all the videos online, but he wanted to see “exactly what the group was about.” What he saw were executions and crucifixions during the three years he spent with ISIS.

NBC News reports:

“I wanted to go see exactly what the group was about, and what they were doing,” he said. “Of course I saw the videos. I think with the beheadings, that’s execution. I’m from the United States, from Texas. They like to execute people, too. So I really don’t see any difference. They might do it off camera, but it’s the same.”

NARRATOR: It’s not the same.

