Billionaire Tom Steyer, founder of Need to Impeach, let the media know he’d be making an announcement Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa, concerning his political plans for 2019 and beyond.

It sure sounded like he was going to announce his intention to run for president in 2020, but Steyer surprised reporters by saying that he’d decided not to run.

So his political plans for 2019 and beyond include burning $40 million more on his campaign to impeach President Trump, so look out for plenty of pro-impeachment ads in early primary states.

Well, that narrows the Democratic field down to about 49 people.

Yeah, he could call it Air America and hire Al Franken to do a show.

Yeah, remember when Mark Zuckerberg was making his pilgrimage to all 50 states and just dropping in on ordinary folks for dinner to chat about their concerns? That was before his disastrous Congressional hearing, though.

Yep … he was already hiring a campaign team and conducting polling, and we’re guessing he came in at less than 1 percent, below Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Gov. Jay Inslee.

