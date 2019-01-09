Billionaire Tom Steyer, founder of Need to Impeach, let the media know he’d be making an announcement Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa, concerning his political plans for 2019 and beyond.

It sure sounded like he was going to announce his intention to run for president in 2020, but Steyer surprised reporters by saying that he’d decided not to run.

NEW: Steyer will NOT run against Trump He chose a campaign manager, conducted polling & hired Deval’s top adviser … before telling aides this week he wouldn’t run Instead: pumping $40 million more into impeachment crusade this yearhttps://t.co/HKuuuFsBZj — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) January 9, 2019

So his political plans for 2019 and beyond include burning $40 million more on his campaign to impeach President Trump, so look out for plenty of pro-impeachment ads in early primary states.

Who goes to Iowa in January to announce that they will NOT run for President? It's certainly not for the weather. Smart idea to stay out. But Tom Steyer will remain an important anti-Trump voice. And a generous cash cow for Democratic causes. — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 9, 2019

Well, that narrows the Democratic field down to about 49 people.

Dear God, someone please tell him how to spend his money effectively. — tabitha ford (@TKFord1) January 9, 2019

They realize money doesn’t get the president impeached right? — Rupert Pumkin (@DL1109) January 9, 2019

This guy loves to waste money. At least waste it on hookers and blow, a la @charliesheen, and then I’d respect him. — bigalpo (@bigalpo1) January 9, 2019

Sure, light $40 million on fire. It's not like there are better uses for that money, maybe buying some struggling local newspapers or supporting candidates at the local and state levels, or just giving to some food banks. — Kathleen Lenihan (@kathleenlenihan) January 9, 2019

Imagine having $40 Million to waste on cult like commercials because of ego and power issues rather than spending it on helping people directly living in poverty. — Peter Anderson (@petemanderson1) January 9, 2019

Still $0 for local Dem party organizations. — Brion Neeley-Ryder (@brionneeley) January 9, 2019

He should just buy a Radio Network. Put some real alternatives to the right wing noise machine on the air. — David Bailey 🇺🇸 (@heydavidbailey) January 9, 2019

Yeah, he could call it Air America and hire Al Franken to do a show.

Because he knows he has no chance in hell at beating Trump — Frank Dinardo (@fjdinardo) January 9, 2019

OK. We must turn to <checks notes> Michael Bloomberg and <checks notes again> and <checks notes again> some guy named Howard Schultz to be our billionaire savior. — SomethingFischy (@edfischman) January 9, 2019

Without Tom Steyer, Democratic presidential primary voters will have to choose from Mike Bloomberg and Howard Schultz in the “Bored Billionaire” category. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 9, 2019

Maybe Oprah and Zuckerberg, too! — Right of Left (@RightOfLeft_TX) January 9, 2019

Yeah, remember when Mark Zuckerberg was making his pilgrimage to all 50 states and just dropping in on ordinary folks for dinner to chat about their concerns? That was before his disastrous Congressional hearing, though.

Probably a little more telling: A billionaire performed due diligence in regards to "can we take Trump down?" and all his (presumably) smart people said "Save your money." — PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) January 9, 2019

Yep … he was already hiring a campaign team and conducting polling, and we’re guessing he came in at less than 1 percent, below Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Gov. Jay Inslee.

